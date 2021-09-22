watch the wonder years 2021

Where to watch ‘The Wonder Years’ 2021

Published Sep 22, 2021

The year is 1988. A right-wing celebrity just finished his tenure as president. Everyone and their mom is playing Nintendo. Nostalgia rules everything around us. And a show called The Wonder Years tapped into this longing for yesterday. The more things change, the more they stay the same. However, The Wonder Years 2021 ain’t your daddy’s reboot.

Watch The Wonder Years 2021 Reboot on ABC Right Now

While the original show starring Fred Savage still holds a place in the heart of many a boomer, the new reboot is a fresh reimagining of the concept. With Lee Daniels at the helm, the reboot will feature a black middle-class family living in 1960s Montgomery, Alabama. Of course, the family’s perspective will be from the point of view of a very imaginative 12-year-old boy.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to to watch The Wonder Years 2021 reboot.

Where to watch The Wonder Years 2021

  • Airtime: Wednesday, September 22 at 8:30 pm  
  • Channel: ABC
  • Cast: Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Don Cheadle narrates as older Dean, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O’Neil as Cory Long, Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons, Allen Maldonado as Coach Long
  • Genre: Comedy

The Wonder Years is available to stream on Hulu with Live TV. It’s a great way to stream live TV, as it comes with access to Hulu’s massive library of on-demand content. You’ll be able to choose from moviesshows, and Hulu’s original programming, and keep up with what’s new each month. Hulu plans even include a bundle option where you can access Disney+ and ESPN+ along with Hulu. It’s available starting at $64.99 per month.

