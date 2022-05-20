How to get 3 months of Hulu for only $1 per month

There is no doubt that Hulu is one of the best streaming platforms out there—and they continue to stay on top with the best deal for National Streaming Day. For a limited time, you can get three months of Hulu for only a dollar each.

Starting today through May 27, Hulu is offering its basic, ad-supported plan for only $1 per month for three months.

The best part? Returning subscribers can take advantage of this deal too!

Get Hulu’s National Streaming Day Deal

In addition to originals like Only Murders In The Building and The Handmaid’s Tale, there are thousands of popular movies and TV shows you can only find on Hulu. No matter what you’re in the mood for, Hulu has it.

Other streaming services don’t offer content like this at this price, so don’t miss out on this deal. Sign up today to get three months for only a dollar per month!

The Daily Dot may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.