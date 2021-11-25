ESPN+ holiday deal

ESPN+ introduces gift subscriptions for the holidays

Give ESPN+ this holiday to the people you love the most.

John-Michael Bond 

John-Michael Bond

Published Nov 24, 2021

For decades, sports fans have gifted subscriptions to magazines like Sports Illustrated to friends and family on Christmas. Today we live in our phones and streaming devices, but the love of sports lives on.

Enter: ESPN+ gift subscriptions.

The modern token every sports fan will want this year is the gift of ESPN+. Best of all, this isn’t just an ESPN+ Black Friday deal. 

Throughout the holidays, you can buy the people you love the most a full year of ESPN+ just $69.99.

Once you make your purchase, you can tell ESPN+ when to deliver the gift, be it Christmas day or your office party. 

ESPN+ gift subscriptions for $69.99

ESPN+ logo

ESPN+ is a must-have for soccer, combat, baseball, tennis, golf, hockey fans, and more.

Subscribers get access to the groundbreaking 30 by 30, one of the most important documentary series in the history of sports.

There are live events. Daily news coverage. Plus, the most UFC content you can find online. 

Membership goes beyond your screen thanks to exclusive articles and ESPN’s streaming radio shows.

Most importantly, ESPN+ can be watched on any major streaming device. From Roku to PlayStation 5, ESPN+ is waiting for you.

Grab yourself a handful of gift subscriptions and prepare to share the magic of sports with those you love the most.

BUY A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO ESPN+ TODAY
*First Published: Nov 24, 2021, 7:17 pm CST

John-Michael Bond is a tech reporter and culture writer for Daily Dot. A longtime cord-cutter and early adopter, he's an expert on streaming services (Hulu with Live TV), devices (Roku, Amazon Fire), and anime. A former staff writer for TUAW, he's knowledgeable on all things Apple and Android. You can also also find him regularly performing standup comedy in Los Angeles.

