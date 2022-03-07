College student begins discussing his porn addiction during Zoom class in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok video, a male college student talks about having an uncontrollable porn addiction with his professor during Zoom class. However, viewers point out the comment may have been a prank.

The student is identified as Fernando, and the video was posted by his classmate. The video, which was posted by user Lorraine (@lorrraineeee) on Friday, had been viewed over 2 million times by Monday. Lorraine writes in the overlay text of the video that Fernando “just started talking about his porn addiction in class.”

“I need help, I’m begging you,” Fernando tells his professor, who has indicated that she’d rather he not talk about the subject with the entire class. “Only reason I took this class.”

The professor tells him that she will speak to him when the class moves into breakout groups and tells him to “hang in there.” He responds by saying that he wants to masturbate in that moment. She then says they can speak “offline.”

In a comment, Lorraine says the course is about public health.

@lorrraineeee I felt like this needed to be shared ♬ original sound – Lorraine

While other, authentic videos about porn addiction on TikTok have gone viral, commenters on Lorraine’s TikTok didn’t believe that her classmate was being serious. Others think Fernando is the prank YouTuber and TikToker Lofe, who also commented on the video.

“THIS HAS TO BE A JOKE,” @bunss commented.

“This must’ve been a dare or something,” @e.clout wrote.

“There’s no way this ain’t a prank,” @elliehern32 commented.

Another commenter, @my.crocs.are.wet, identified herself as having also been in the class, and posted a video of the same interaction between the student and professor.

Lofe ( @lofe.official), who has over 100,000 YouTube subscribers and 500,000 TikTok followers, commented on both videos simply stating that he “can’t control it sorry.” Lofe looks strikingly similar to the student shown in the TikToks and has a Youtube channel dedicated to his pranks.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lofe.official via email to confirm his identity, and @lorrraineeee via Instagram direct message.

If you would like to speak to counselors regarding sexual addiction or compulsion, contact the American Association of Sexuality Educators, Counselors, and Therapists or the International Institute for Trauma and Addiction Professionals.

