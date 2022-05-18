woman with long black hair smirking in front of a tweet (l) woman pointing up to tweet (c) woman looking shocked (r)

Model Yumi Nu responds to Jordan Peterson’s ‘Not beautiful’ tweet with Nicki Minaj verse

'What cover is Jordan on?!'

Internet Culture

Posted on May 18, 2022

YouTuber Jordan Peterson allegedly quit Twitter this week, after criticizing model-singer Yumi Nu’s body on the cover of Sports Illustrated and failing to withstand a whiff of pushback. Nu employed the perfect song on TikTok in response.

On Monday, Peterson was apparently so incensed by a plus-size woman on the cover of the SI 2022 swimsuit issue that he quote-tweeted, “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

What does that even mean? There was no time to ponder because he was quickly ratioed, and his tweet became a copypasta meme, with people applying his words to other “not beautiful” things. He eventually tweeted that he’d “told my staff to change my password, to keep me from temptation,” and that he was “departing” Twitter.

Nu, however, is unbothered. After responding to Peterson’s tweet on Monday with “Hoes mad,” she posted his tweet to TikTok and used a key verse from Nicki Minaj’s “Itty Bitty Piggy” to illustrate her point.

“Single handedly got Jordan Peterson off Twitter & looked AMAZING while doing it,” said one commenter.

Nu, the niece of Devon and Steve Aoki, first appeared as an SI swimsuit model in 2021, but her appearance on this year’s cover (she’s one of four) was apparently a surprise.

Unsurprisingly, after pledging to “depart” Twitter, Peterson (or someone) is still tweeting from his account.

*First Published: May 18, 2022, 12:12 pm CDT

