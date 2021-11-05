‘How the f*ck did y’all forget the only Black girl in the store?’: JCPenney worker gets locked inside mall after it closes, viral TikTok shows

A viral TikTok video shows an anxious employee locked inside JCPenney after the mall closed.

User @beatuybylee filmed and posted the video with the caption that read: “I’m locked inside the mall.”

“Bro, I am locked inside JPenneys right now,” she says. “Like, how the f*ck did y’all forget the only Black girl in the store?”

https://www.tiktok.com/@beatuybylee/video/7026161605259922694?

“Bro, like I promise, I was almost done,” she continues. “I was just trying to finish my understock and walk in after I clock out, and everybody’s f*cking gone.”

She’s paces toward the door: “The alarm is on, like, what the f*ck. How the f*ck am I supposed to get the fuck home? I hope somebody knows I’m here, and I clocked out.

She moves toward the middle of the store and exclaims, “Y’all send help. This is ridiculous.”

One of the commenters said that she should be paid for her stress in being locked inside the store, saying: “Clock back in. WE GETTING PAID FOR THIS!!”

Another said they “would have went to bedding and went to sleep.”

@beatuybylee did post a follow-up video that shows her inside her car and leaving the area. She says someone was able to let her out of the building. But she was still livid she was locked inside the mall. It appears that she works at a Sephora location located inside JCPenney.

“How can you forget the only Black girl that work in that bitch,” she says. “I’m the only one that works in Sephora!”

The Daily Dot reached out to @beatuybylee for comment.

