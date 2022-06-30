‘I’m basically gonna see nothing and do nothing’: Workers’s video about traveling for work sparks debate

Work trips are a double-edged sword. You get to travel to (maybe!) cool new cities and stay in a free hotel room, but it’s definitely not a vacation. This topic is sparking discussion on TikTok this week, thanks to a viral video questioning the supposed glamorousness of traveling for work.

“New theory,” TikToker @danyawass says. “People who think traveling for work is glamorous have never traveled for work. I’m in a beautiful hotel in a great city, and I’m basically gonna see nothing and do nothing. Uber, hotel, train station, and we’re out.”

Many other TikTokers agreed, emphasizing how little free time most people get when they’re on a work trip.

Several commenters highlighted the misconception that work trips are basically a paid vacation, with one person writing, “at the end of day you’re so drained that all you want to do is watch tv and have dinner in your room lol.”

Another complained, “When i traveled a lot for work people would ask me ‘did you go to the beach?’ ‘did you go to Disney? ‘did you go to the museums?’ No, I WORKED.”

This was a common complaint, although some commenters chimed in with ways to get the most out of their travel schedule, either by trying to relax at hotels, or by planning an extra day of travel time so they could explore their destination after work. (However, @danyawasser, the original TikToker, did point out that this depends on how flexible your industry is.)

Meanwhile, though, there’s one undeniable benefit: The power of airline status. If nothing else, traveling for work means you earn a lot of points, allowing you to facilitate your own vacations in the future.

