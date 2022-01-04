‘She threw the dog into a better life’: Man shares update year after a ‘Karen’ threw her dog at him

Over a year after a woman threw a puppy at him, user @mulaflare shared an update on the dog, which he rescued, in a viral TikTok.

“Remember [this] crackhead [that] threw a dog at me?” he wrote via text on the video, featuring clips of the woman who harassed him on Oct. 9, 2020.

Just after the woman throws the puppy, he cuts to a clip of the fully grown dog, named Movie, today. “[And] she’s better [than] ever,” he wrote via text, showing the dog receiving lots of love.

He also included clips of him training Movie.

“It’s already been a year since [this] crackhead threw [the] dog … movies doin good [though],” he captioned the TikTok.

He also shared an interview with the podcast No Jumper in which he explains the details of the incident. He says he was waiting in his car when he approached her and that she attempted to slap him before throwing the dog.

The TikToker’s update video received over 9.7 million views, in addition to an outpour of support from viewers.

“She threw the dog into a better life,” one user said.

“Dude I love this so much, the life the dog deserved,” another said.

“This whole time I was wondering if you kept the dog she threw at you. The ending made me so happy,” a third said.

Others noted that the woman throwing the dog may have been the best thing to happen to Movie.

“Ironically it was the best case [scenario] for this dog to be thrown at you, since she got the loving home she deserved! Glad you took her in!!” one user said.

“Best worst thing to happen,” another said.

The user also created an Instagram account for his dog, @movieflare, which is still active.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mulaflare via TikTok comment.

