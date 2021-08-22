‘She hit him first’: Viral video shows woman slapping man in the face, setting off intense fight during football game

A scuffle at last night’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions has gone viral, racking up 42 million views in a single day.

Featured Video Hide

The video, taking place at Heinz Field, shows a woman and a man engaged in a verbal altercation in the middle of the game. It’s unclear what started the exchange. The woman tells the man to “get the fuck out” and appears to swing her arm toward him. He grabs it before she makes contact, telling her not to touch him. Then, she slaps the man in the face and all hell breaks loose.

Advertisement Hide

It’s football season again in Pittsburgh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uY9PB7p9Kz — Jimmy Brooks 🧑🏽‍🦽 (@EvrybodyHatesAP) August 22, 2021

The man starts to defend himself from the woman when another man, presumed to be the woman’s husband, jumps in. The man then begins to fight with the couple, knocking out the husband at one point. The husband comes to while a stadium official arrives to break up the fight. The woman can be heard saying something inaudible, while bystanders shout in defense of the first man, “She slapped him in his face. She hit him first.”

Viewers of the video online had less than sympathetic words for the couple.

What made her think she could or should SLAP him? — James Baldwin was a genius. (@incogneglo) August 22, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Your girl got you involved in a fight and now you forced to nap in the middle of the game. Millions of people are watching you catching hands. — ukhanki (@TboozeSA) August 22, 2021

i know her man mad asf that she started something neither of them could finish — sani 🫂 (@notsanidasanii) August 22, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Homie gave them everything they was asking for — KAY-EYE NOT KAI (@ilove_KI_) August 22, 2021

Play stupid games win stupid prizes — Bianca (@IsItBiancaAgain) August 22, 2021

Others pointed out that it seemed unfair that the stadium officials seemed to escort the man, who is Black, out despite the woman, who is white, being the apparent instigator.

Advertisement Hide

I find it interesting that the couple started it and the ⚪️ woman hit first but the Black Man is the one being directed to leave — Milk Chocolate MAKamala (@NovusDivus) August 22, 2021

My question is they started it but kicked the black man out, ion like that pic.twitter.com/x690ifXPce — Mattastic the name (@Mattastic365) August 22, 2021

It’s unclear what happened or who was kicked out after the altercation occurred, but the Daily Dot reached out to Heinz Field for more information.

Advertisement Hide

Today’s top stories