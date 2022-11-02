‘My worst nightmare’: People react to viral TikTok of woman saying she didn’t know she was pregnant until she saw the head

A viral TikTok from a woman who apparently didn’t know she was pregnant until she was giving birth has unlocked some new fears.

TikToker Kayla Simpson (@kaylanicolesimpson) posted a video last week, detailing how, nine months after attending a college party when she was a sophomore, she went to the ER thinking she had appendicitis. An ultrasound revealed she was pregnant, and she gave birth to a baby girl 15 minutes later. The TikTok has more than 16 million views.

@kaylanicolesimpson crazy that a year ago I was 9 months pregnant ♬ Made You Look – Meghan Trainor

Simpson posted about having a surprise baby last November, as well as a story time, and started using the hashtag #fratbaby. So her longtime followers were a little more informed, but that didn’t make this new TikTok any less scary.

“Stories like this is why i feel like i need to take a pregnancy test every month lmao,” said one commenter. Others came at it from a different POV: “All these people saying this is their worst fear and I’m over here thinking this is the only way I could handle pregnancy.”

The TikTok was also posted to Twitter, where it got more than 1.7 million views.

Yup this happens..We had a patient come into the ER thinking she had an impacted colon.. before we could get her to an exam room the baby dropped to the floor. She fainted 😩 — Khadijah Shantèll,MPH (@DatingWithDijah) October 31, 2022

There have been similar stories on TikTok: In a viral video from last year, a woman claims she gave birth at home when she was a teenager, because she didn’t know she was pregnant. Others thought they had kidney stones or cysts. The TikTok tag for cryptic pregnancy has more than 147 million views.

It’s hard to discern if some of these stories are true: A recent TikTok that appeared to show a woman discovering she’s pregnant during an ultrasound lab turned out to be staged, though it still clocked more than 19 million views.

Simpson posted a follow-up on Tuesday, to answer all the lingering questions, like whether the father is in the daughter’s life (yes) and whether she still got her period every month (yes). She also posted the text messages her family sent once they found out.

We reached out to Simpson for comment via email.