‘All I saw was tits and an easy lay’: Man ‘accidentally’ sends sh*t-talking message to Bumble match instead of friend

“I just *know* he was holding a fish in one of his photos.”

That’s just one of the 11,000-plus comments on Samantha Rose’s TikTok about a highly embarrassing text from a recent Bumble match, which has turned into multi-part “saga.”

On Thursday, she posted a text thread between her and a guy listed in her contacts as Jake. They’re making plans to meet up, and he says he’s “a lucky guy to get to take you out.” He then apparently sent her a photo of herself in a bathing suit, and a text that reads, “No bro she’s a solid 4 and I will forsure keep it on the low but desperate times call for desperate measures and beggers [sic] can’t be choosers all I saw was tits and an easy lay.”

The next text says: “Damn I’m sorry I didn’t mean to send that to you… I was talking about someone else and clicked your picture on accident.”

“I will slash a solid 4 of your tires jake,” said one commenter.

“What bothers me most is that him sending it to you seems secretly intentional,” said another.

In a follow-up video, Samantha agrees it seemed intentional and says she didn’t respond: “I was quite literally too stunned to speak.” She admitted that she didn’t think many people would see the TikTok, so now she’s “a little embarrassed.”

The original TikTok now has more than 6 million views, and apparently caught Jake’s attention. Samantha posted a text from him in which he claims he was “catfished” and posted his subsequent meltdown when she didn’t respond. But it gets weirder: In her most recent TikTok, she claims that “Jake” might not actually be Jake, but a guy named Cody, who she matched with on Bumble in 2021.

@samantha_roseeeee Reply to @00sophii #greenscreen i think him texting and me opening it and not replying was making him RAGE ♬ original sound – Samantha Rose

Throughout the saga, there have been requests to post his photo for the “safety” of women, or to “expose him.” She says in another TikTok that three other women messaged her about this guy, based on similar language in messages. Creator Drew Afualo, who does takedowns of shitty dudes, was tagged on the original post, and said she would do something “if y’all run me a pic of the face.” Last month’s West Elm Caleb saga is a good example of how these kinds of situations can quickly get out of hand, aided by TikTok’s For You page.

So was “Cody” impersonating “Jake”? Via Instagram message, Samantha tells the Daily Dot that’s what she suspects happened, but, at this point, she doesn’t know for sure.

