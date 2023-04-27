‘I hope you are joking’: Woman prepares nachos for husband after he won’t eat dinner she made

“My husband didn’t eat the dinner that I made…,” reads the initial caption on a woman named Brianna’s recent TikTok, in which she reveals that after making her kids dinner, she then made her husband nachos.

Brianna (@themamabrianna), a working mom of two young kids, has more than 3,100 followers on TikTok, and typically does lifestyle and mom content. But the nacho video has more than 665,000 views so far. After it was posted to Twitter, it’s clocked more than 3.6 million views.

In the TikTok, which has more than 4,000 comments, Brianna films herself preparing nachos for her husband in lieu of the dinner she prepared, because “If I don’t feed him he literally won’t eat.” She adds that “This used to irritate me,” but now she blames “his mother for never making him try salmon.” Brianna then delivers the nachos to her husband, who is wrapped in a blanket on the couch and does not make eye contact with her.

“I hope you are joking. My husband could eat air,” said one commenter.

“I kept waiting for the plot twist that never came,” said another.

The TikTok is soundtracked by Meghan Trainor’s “Mother,” so it’s not clear if Brianna is perhaps leaning into the absurdity of this situation. Some people have started leaving comments on past TikToks that feature or reference her husband as well. We reached out for comment via email.

On Wednesday, Brianna posted another TikTok in response to the comment “The man’s own hairline didn’t stick by him, but you did.”

This time she serves her husband—who is once again under a blanket as well as a laptop, tablet, and phone—macaroni and cheese. The comments ranged from “genuinely cannot tell if this is satire” to “bro that’s a full grown I pad baby.”

Coincidentally, there is a separate trend on TikTok that shows parents teaching their sons and daughters how to cook so they won’t have to “depend” on their partners.