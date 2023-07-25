‘Me when i see a spider’: A viral ‘Finding Nemo’ TikTok has people calling their dads

A TikTok from a New Jersey children’s theatre is going viral after a song from Finding Nemo: The Musical really got in people’s heads.

Last week, the account @paytondee posted a TikTok showing a young boy puppeteering Nemo from Finding Nemo while singing a song that starts with, “Where’s my dad? I’m all alone. I’m too small to be here on my own.” The caption: “When my car starts making a sound that it shouldn’t.” The TikTok has more than 8 million views.

“Me when i see a spider,” said one commenter.

People applied the sound to a variety of adult situations they’re apparently not ready for. But the video can be traced back to the Brick Children’s Community Theatre, which has its own TikTok account with more than 20,000 followers.

“Where’s My Dad?” is a song from Finding Nemo: The Musical, which was originally an Animal Kingdom production. The BCCT is putting on its own production, Finding Nemo Jr., in August. The TikTok was promo for that show, and the sound has been used in more than 7,000 TikToks.

But the comments on the TikTok were turned off, and the kid likely didn’t anticipate becoming a meme.

The Daily Dot reached out to the BCCT for comment.