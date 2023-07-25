kid singing holding Nemo on stick in front of image of car with caption 'When my car starts making a sound that it shouldn't' (l) kid singing holding Nemo on stick in front of image of car with caption 'When my car starts making a sound that it shouldn't' (c) kid singing holding Nemo on stick in front of image of car with caption 'When my car starts making a sound that it shouldn't' (r)

@paytondee/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘Me when i see a spider’: A viral ‘Finding Nemo’ TikTok has people calling their dads

A video from a regional children's theater, promoting a 'Finding Nemo' musical, found an audience on TikTok.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 25, 2023

A TikTok from a New Jersey children’s theatre is going viral after a song from Finding Nemo: The Musical really got in people’s heads.

Last week, the account @paytondee posted a TikTok showing a young boy puppeteering Nemo from Finding Nemo while singing a song that starts with, “Where’s my dad? I’m all alone. I’m too small to be here on my own.” The caption: “When my car starts making a sound that it shouldn’t.” The TikTok has more than 8 million views.

“Me when i see a spider,” said one commenter.

@paytondee “Dad i need help” #CapCut ♬ original sound – Payton
@chanzandchill #daddysgirl #adulting #comedy #girlproblems ♬ original sound – Payton

People applied the sound to a variety of adult situations they’re apparently not ready for. But the video can be traced back to the Brick Children’s Community Theatre, which has its own TikTok account with more than 20,000 followers.

“Where’s My Dad?” is a song from Finding Nemo: The Musical, which was originally an Animal Kingdom production. The BCCT is putting on its own production, Finding Nemo Jr., in August. The TikTok was promo for that show, and the sound has been used in more than 7,000 TikToks.

But the comments on the TikTok were turned off, and the kid likely didn’t anticipate becoming a meme.

@bcctplay BCCT presents: Finding Nemo JR August 4, 5 & 6th! @ Grunin Center for the Arts www.bcct.org #findingnemojr #findingnemo #childrenstheatre #theatrekids #nemo #fisharefriendsnotfood #musicaltheatre #oceancountynj #grunincenterforthearts ♬ original sound – :)
@bella___rose #findingnemojr ♬ original sound – :)

The Daily Dot reached out to the BCCT for comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 25, 2023, 3:55 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 