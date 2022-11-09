‘These the new chili cheese fries y’all hyping up??’: Customer roasts Whataburger’s new chili cheese fries

In October, Whataburger announced the release of its new Chili Cheese Fries, which are “crispy fries layered with Whataburger’s own beef chili and fancy cheddar jack cheese,” per the company’s website.

While the advertising for these fries has a generous amount of chili and cheese poured over the fries, one user on TikTok showed what she really got from the restaurant after ordering the fries.

“These the new chili cheese fries y’all hyping up??” questions TikToker Nia (@satx.nia). Her video then shows a sizable portion of fries accompanied by a small lump of chili and cheese.

“Whataburger should be ashamed false advertising,” she added in the caption. “it literally was a tiny ass amount of chili.”

The video currently has over 172,000 views.

According to Nia, the restaurant claimed the dish had been prepared correctly.

“I opened them while I was waiting for my milkshake and I asked them, ‘is this the amount of chili y’all are supposed to put?’ And they said yes,” she wrote.

Despite the small amount of chili, Nia said in comments that she still thought the dish had potential, rating it an eight out of 10.

“If you do receive your chili cheese fries like this just close it and shake it up,” she detailed. “taste waaaay better.”

According to users in comments, the actual amount of chili and cheese one receives depends heavily on their location.

“They gave me chili cheese fries with no cheese,” claimed a user.

“At least there was more fries than chili,” noted a second. “I had mainly chili.”

“Mine had so much chili,” echoed a third.

As for the dish itself, even with the correct amount of chili, users were divided about the quality of the food.

“Mine were flames,” said a commenter.

“I was so disappointed I ended up just dipping the mfs in spicy ketchup, and it still wasn’t as good as regular fries,” countered another.

“Got some at 2am,” recounted a further TikToker. “Best munchies everrr.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nia via Instagram direct message and Whataburger via email.