Whataburger drive-thru filled with vehicles during tropical storm with caption "When there's a tropical storm coming and only Whataburger has your back! Everything else is closed. Gotta love Texas!"

@littlehellion86/TikTok

‘I feel sorry for the workers’: Viral TikTok video shows long line at Whataburger despite Tropical Storm Nicholas

Texas heroes or hellish employer? A viral clip sparks debate.

Clara Wang 

Clara Wang

Internet Culture

Published Sep 14, 2021   Updated Sep 14, 2021, 1:07 pm CDT

In a viral video, @littlehellion86 praised Whataburger for staying open during a tropical storm but TikTok commenters criticized the working conditions.

The 5-second video has amassed over 242,000 views and 14,000 likes since posting 14 hours ago, and shows a long drive-thru line at Texas fast-food chain Whataburger apparently amid Tropical Storm Nicholas, which has left about 500,000 without power as of Tuesday.

@littlehellion86

♬ original sound – Heather

Captioned, “When there’s a tropical storm coming and only Whataburger has your back! Everything else is closed. Gotta love Texas!,” the video expressed appreciation for the Texas burger franchise for staying open during Tropical Storm Nicholas. Tropical Storm Nicholas hit Houston and swept through Southeast Texas last night before weakening and heading toward Louisiana.

While the video lauded Whataburger for providing food during the storm, some of the hundreds of commenters thought the fast-food chain shouldn’t keep workers during extreme weather conditions.

“Need of the $$$… Feel sorry for the employee… God keep them safe going back to their loved ones,” says @herlindasanmiguel5.

“I use to work at Whataburger and we would still have to work in the worst weather conditions it was the worst thing ever,” says @marhsmallow_171.

“ooohhh do I feel sorry for the workers,” one of the top-favorited comments added.

Other commenters were proud of the Texas chain for serving food during the storm and noted that its drive-thru lines are always long.

“thats cause we love whatsbizzle and treat them with respect,” says @zach.

“That line is LITTERLY everyday at Whataburger,” says @lepperconlenny.

The Daily Dot reached out to Whataburger and @littlehellion86 for comment.

Creator Economy logo
Sign up for our Creator Economy newsletter for tips, tricks, and tools from the web’s DIY superstars!

Share this article
*First Published: Sep 14, 2021, 12:42 pm CDT

Clara Wang

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

Clara Wang