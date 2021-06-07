Weekend update: Uber Eats driver cries, Starbucks gets exposed amid drink shortage, and more

Welcome to the Monday edition of Internet Insider, where we dissect the weekend online. Today:

Two videos that went viral over the weekend had surprise endings, to the delight of social media users.

In one, two men can be seen trying to take a package from a UPS driver. Not only were they unsuccessful in getting the package, but one of the men tripped and fell face-first into the pavement while trying to leave the scene.

Meanwhile in Dublin, a young white man was captured getting into a quarrel with two Asian senior citizens after refusing to leave their shop. That video ended with the white man on the ground after getting decked in the face by one of the senior citizens. The clip was apparently satisfying to watch, with one viewer proclaiming they “can’t stop watching the end.”

Catch up on more you may have missed this weekend below.

–Eilish O'Sullivan, newswire editor

Uber Eats driver cries after getting bad tip in viral TikTok, sparking debate

An Uber Eats driver posted an emotional video to TikTok where he revealed how little a customer had tipped after driving an hour to get their food. The now-viral video seemed to resonate with several commenters on TikTok. “Say it with me: PEOPLE DESERVE LIVABLE WAGES & DON’T ORDER IF YOU CAN’T TIP,” one person wrote.

–Alex Samuels, contributing writer

‘We ain’t even Starbucks no more’: Starbucks worker reveals store-bought lemonade, syrups in TikTok amid supply shortage

A viral TikTok video shows that at least one Starbucks location is using store-bought lemonade and syrups amid supply problems. TikTok user @torivile, who appears to be a Starbucks employee, posted the video. It shows multiple shopping bags filled with Minute Maid lemonade and Torani syrup. Starbucks has been facing a shortage of fan-favorite drinks, like the Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher, as the coffee chain experiences nationwide supply issues. Luckily for many concerned customers, Starbucks has no plans to discontinue the popular drinks. The company is simply waiting for supplies.

–Cecilia Lenzen, contributing writer