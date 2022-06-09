TikToker gets back at neighbor by projecting ‘WAP’ music video onto her house and blaring the Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion song

A viral video shows how one TikToker decided to get even with his “rude” neighbor.

The TikToker, @thatprojectorguy, set up a projector to play Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s song “WAP” on his neighbor’s porch. Then he ran and hid to watch his neighbor’s reaction.

“Setting up a projector and playing WAP on my rude neighbor’s front porch (just wait for her reaction),” the video’s on-screen text says.

As the music video starts, the neighbor steps out onto her porch and discovers the setup. Confused, the neighbor looks around and then appears to see the TikToker.

“Excuse me? Excuse me,” the neighbor shouts.

The reaction was uncharacteristically calm for the neighbor, according to the TikToker. In a comment on the video, he wrote, “Her reaction was actually more tame than it normally is when my dog steps on her grass for less than a second.”

Still, the neighbor’s shouting triggered a number of comments mocking it.

“That excuse me was the funniest thing I’ve ever heard,” one viewer commented on the video.

“ExCusEE MEeee,” a second viewer commented.

A third wrote, “EXCUSE MEEE!!”

Other viewers told the TikToker his prank was “gold” and “epic” and offered suggestions to make it even funnier.

“Hahahahaha this is gold u should do it again with a diff song,” one user said.

“Ask her why she’s watching that,” another user commented.

It’s unclear what prompted the prank, but the TikToker said it was a worthwhile effort—even though he didn’t get his projector back, according to the video’s caption. In a comment on the video, the TikToker said the projector was a Nebula Capsule II, which costs $579 on the company’s website. @thatprojectorguy is a popular TikToker, with over 17,000 followers. He often post videos featuring his pranks, many of which include the use of his projector.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @thatprojectorguy via TikTok comment.

