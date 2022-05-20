‘Waffle House is lying to us? It’s never been this’: Waffle House accused of gaslighting customers with ‘All-Star Special’ price

A customer claimed on TikTok that Waffle House is “lying” after seeing the price for the “All-Star Special” on a menu.

In the video posted by TikToker Nehi (@unicorn_majesty69) on May 4, Nehi shows the All-Star Special on the Waffle House menu with the price marked down from $13.25 to “only $10.00.” The meal includes two eggs with toast; a choice of grits, hashbrowns, or sliced tomatoes; a waffle; and bacon, sausage or ham, according to a description of the meal on the Waffle House website.

“Y’all, please tell me, when did Waffle House lie to us like this. … Waffle House is lying to us,” Nehi says in the clip. “It’s never been this price. Waffle House, explain. This used to be $7.95.”

The video amassed over 604,000 views as of Friday, with commenters grilling Waffle House for allegedly “gaslighting” customers into thinking they’re getting a deal.

“You could go every day and order the same thing each time and likely never pay the same price,” one user joked.

“They’re just showing you what the price COULD have been and that you’re lucky it’s only 10,” another wrote.

“They are getting you ready for the increase. It’s blatant profit manipulation,” a third speculated.

Others explained that the $13.25 price is only if you ordered all the items in the All-Star Special separately.

“It would be that price if you buy each thing individually off their menu,” one commenter wrote.

“If you want an explanation, it costs that much if you get all those things separate, but as a combo, it’s cheaper,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Waffle House via email and to Nehi via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories