‘We asked for the waffle sandwich and this is what we got’: Customers walk out at Waffle House after receiving waffle sandwich fail

The “waffle sandwich” from Waffle House is the most recent fast food menu “hack” to go viral on TikTok. The sandwich, also known as the “waffle burger hack,” consists of meat patties, cheese, bacon, and onions sandwiched between two of the chain’s classic waffles.

Customers have been flocking to Waffle House in droves to order the item since it was popularized by TikTok user @shantellxoxo. Now, another TikToker has gone viral for sharing his disappointing experience attempting to acquire the infamous item.

TikTok user Ladarius Gary (@ladariusgary) uploaded the video of his Waffle House misadventure on Jan. 14. In the video, Gary cracked up with laughter as he showed the audience what he and his friend received after ordering the waffle sandwich.

At first glance, it seemed that the gentlemen received what they wanted, but when Gary lifted the top of his sandwich, it was clear they had not. The sandwiches he and his acquaintance received were filled with bacon and eggs rather than meat patties, cheese, onions, and bacon.

Since this wasn’t the infamous waffle sandwich, Gary and his friend left the restaurant and embarked on a journey to a different Waffle House location.

“We left. We left all that shit,” Gary said. As they walked through the parking lot, Gary zoomed in on the food he and his friend left at the table.

Luckily for the TikTokers, the next Waffle House they went to knew exactly what they wanted because the cook had been making the viral sandwich all day.

“That’s the one right there,” Gary said after finally receiving the sandwich.

As of Jan. 17, the video racked up over 354,000 views. In the comments section, many users said they would have also walked out if they received the wrong item.

“I would’ve done the same,” one viewer stated.

“I would’ve left too lol,” a second agreed.

Others disagreed, saying they would’ve taken the food even though it wasn’t what they wanted.

“Hurts to watch them leave it, I would’ve took it without complaining,” one viewer wrote.

“Nah fam i would’ve took that home but i would’ve still [been] unsatisfied but i won’t be hungry,” a second commented.

“I would’ve took it with me and walked out lowkey,“ a third concurred.

Gary is not the only TikToker who struggled to get the viral sandwich. One content creator revealed that their local Waffle House posted a sign on the register that read, “Order from the menu. We are not making anything you saw on TikTok.”

Menu hacks like the waffle burger and the Chipotle “Philly cheesesteak quesadilla” seem to be creating problems for the fast food industry. According to The Takeout, menu hacks typically cost companies money and can create a “hold up” for the employees making them. Some workers have even begged customers to stop ordering viral menu hacks.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ladarius Gary via TikTok comment regarding the situation.

