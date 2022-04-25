neo in the matrix

The Wachowskis are auctioning props from movies like ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Jupiter Ascending’

The online auction is raising money for trans youth charities.

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw 

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Internet Culture

Posted on Apr 25, 2022   Updated on Apr 25, 2022, 12:16 pm CDT

If you’re a fan of the Wachowskis, you’ll definitely want to check out their new auction. Featuring props, costumes, and assorted memorabilia from the directors’ filmography, it’s an absolute gift for movie buffs.

While movie memorabilia goes on sale pretty regularly through auction houses like Prop Store, this auction is special. First of all, it’s all from the Wachowskis’ private collection. And secondly, all the proceeds will go to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, which benefits a variety of trans-related charities in the U.S.

The biggest draws here are items from The Matrix, Jupiter Ascending, and Cloud Atlas—a film that divided critics, but certainly provided a bountiful crop of interesting props and costumes. Right now, the auction prices are surprisingly low, often in the mid-hundreds range, but we imagine that Matrix fans will soon bid much higher for something like this 43-inch model of the Nebuchadnezzar ship:

matrix ship
Live Auctioneers

We also predict a lot of interest in the Jupiter Ascending costumes because, well, that movie is famous for looking extremely cool. Among other things, the auction includes a necklace worn by Eddie Redmayne as the villain Balem Abrasax, some wild-looking guard costumes, and Channing Tatum’s Caine Wise hover-boots:

jupiter ascending hover boots
Live Auctioneers

All that being said, the best prop in the auction is clearly Channing Tatum’s prosthetic werewolf ears. Now that’s a conversation starter.

Share this article
*First Published: Apr 25, 2022, 10:41 am CDT

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw