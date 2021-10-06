Viral TikTok shows students adding to growing pile of trash in public school hallway, sparking outrage

A TikToker has exposed bleak conditions at their school with heaps of lunch trays being thrown in the hallways, making a mess.

TikToker @heyythatsme.08 shared a video on Friday, showing students throwing their lunches on the floor next to a clogged up trash compounder.

The food waste included sachets of sauce, fried items, and packaged drinks.

The video shows the person behind the camera walking up to the pile of food waste, and other students dropping their used lunch trayson it.

“You bitches is crazy,” someone is heard saying.

“The trash compounder was full so the students had no choice but to put their trays next to it,” the TikToker wrote in an update on Monday evening.

But many were appalled at the behavior—especially given the labor the cleaners would have to do.

“Someone’s parent has to clean that up,” wrote one user.

“Could have grabbed a trash can from the hallway or something or thrown it away in the hallway or restroom,” wrote another user.

“I believe that all schools should start have the students start cleaning the school,” wrote one person.

It’s unclear where this school is located. The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker for further details, and will update the report if they respond.

