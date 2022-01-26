‘Euphoria’ actress faces backlash for old posts that reportedly show her using the N-word

Sophia Rose Wilson’s Euphoria character, Barbara “BB” Brooks, aka Vape Girl, has once again become a fan favorite since season 2 debuted. BB is just a small recurring role but fans are drawn to her vibe and penchant for saying memeable things. But now, fans are calling her out for her alleged old posts.

Last week, a viral TikTok from zioraaaa circulated, allegedly showing two 2016 Facebook posts from the now-20-year-old Wilson, one in which she uses a racial slur and another, from Nov. 8, that states, “Trump just won Ohio!!” The TikTok has more than 2.6 million views.

Wilson’s Facebook page currently only has two posts, both from 2021. Reached for comment, zioraaaa says they didn’t take the screenshots personally, and that the posts “actually resurfaced for the first time when season 1 was released, but nobody was really paying attention because it was around the same time the screenshots of Barbie Ferreira being racist came out.”

Ferreira, who plays Kat, was previously called out for using the N-word on Tumblr. People also alleged that she would “pretend” to be Black on that platform.

y’all be like “omg sophia rose wilson (BB in euphoria) is so slept on she needs more screen time!!!” that bitch needs to be fired pic.twitter.com/P1vQbSpdF3 — lea 🇨🇴 (@leanicole1999) January 18, 2022

Elsewhere, other now-deleted 2016 Facebook posts were circulated. A 2020 post from the Euphoria subreddit asked: “Did bb say the n word on tiktok?” Wilson has a TikTok account, though the most recent video is from October 2016, when TikTok was still Musical.ly and Wilson was around 15. People pulled videos from that old account that appear to show Wilson lip-syncing the N-word in a rap song.

Wilson, whose Facebook and Instagram still say Columbus, Ohio, said in a 2019 interview that she was discovered at the mall in 2018, and auditioned for the role without any previous acting experience.

Over on Wilson’s Instagram, a majority of the new comments reference and debate the Facebook posts. An account devoted to her character, started in 2019, includes behind-the-scenes photos but there are also more recent comments about the Facebook posts.

She has not yet publicly addressed the old posts. We reached out for comment. A newer Euphoria cast member, Ziayla Pizarro, was called out last week for using the N-word and the r-word in an Instagram Live (and in past tweets). She said in the Live that she does not identify as Black, but that several of her family members are Black. She also addressed the accusations on Twitter.