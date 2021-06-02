Woman’s ‘Not a vaccine hoochie, not a vaccine slut’ TikTok song goes viral, draws criticism, doesn’t really rhyme

A video created and shared by a Tennessee woman criticizing those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination has gone viral for its content and rhyme scheme.

“[T]he thing that disappoints me the most is she had the chance to rhyme slut with butt and she didn’t even take it.” Twitter user @erinannegeegee wrote. “(I mean, the whole thing is terrible but if you’re gonna do a thing, *do* the thing.)”

The video, originally posted to a TikTok account which has been deleted, lives on in the duets of those who are confused by this woman’s song. One such upload by @doctormorbius38 has accrued 5.6 million views in the past four days.

Lyrically, the video includes the following lines, “I’m not a vaccine hoochie. I’m not a vaccine slut. You’re not gonna put it in my butt. And you’re not gonna put it in my arm. And if you try to give it to me, I’ll cause you bodily harm.”

Considering that the woman in the video is rumored to be a school administrator and former English teacher, some people are expecting the rhyming to be better.

The Tennessee Holler, a call-out account, shared the video on Twitter and claimed to ID the woman.

Not everyone found her verse repellent, however. Twitter user @SandyGeeHah wants a “vaccine slut” T-shirt.

“Though I totally want a shirt that says ‘Vaccine Slut’ now,” @sandygeehah wrote.

On TikTok, the original poster has deleted her account, but the duets in response to her song have preserved the video. One commenter on such a duet asks: “How do you mess up a song that you made up?”

The Daily Dot has not been able to independently verify whether this woman is, in fact, a school administrator.

