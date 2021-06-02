TikTok/@doctormobious38 Brooke Sjoberg

Woman’s ‘Not a vaccine hoochie, not a vaccine slut’ TikTok song goes viral, draws criticism, doesn’t really rhyme

'[I]f you’re gonna do a thing, *do* the thing.'

Brooke Sjoberg 

Brooke Sjoberg

Internet Culture

Published Jun 2, 2021   Updated Jun 2, 2021, 11:18 am CDT

A video created and shared by a Tennessee woman criticizing those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination has gone viral for its content and rhyme scheme.

Featured Video Hide

“[T]he thing that disappoints me the most is she had the chance to rhyme slut with butt and she didn’t even take it.” Twitter user @erinannegeegee wrote. “(I mean, the whole thing is terrible but if you’re gonna do a thing, *do* the thing.)”

Advertisement Hide
Twitter/@erinannegeegee

The video, originally posted to a TikTok account which has been deleted, lives on in the duets of those who are confused by this woman’s song. One such upload by @doctormorbius38 has accrued 5.6 million views in the past four days.

@doctormorbius38

Not a vaccine hoochie! #covid19 #vaccine #fypツ

♬ original sound – DoctorMorbius
Advertisement Hide

Lyrically, the video includes the following lines, “I’m not a vaccine hoochie. I’m not a vaccine slut. You’re not gonna put it in my butt. And you’re not gonna put it in my arm. And if you try to give it to me, I’ll cause you bodily harm.”

Considering that the woman in the video is rumored to be a school administrator and former English teacher, some people are expecting the rhyming to be better.

Twitter/@meredith_2020

The Tennessee Holler, a call-out account, shared the video on Twitter and claimed to ID the woman.

Advertisement Hide

From our friends at Nautilus

Once the U.S. hits the 70% vaccination rate, we’re going to get a whole bunch of free beer
A new case of bird flu has been discovered in China. Could that turn into another pandemic?
Here’s when Costco food samples will make their glorious return
Here’s why the CDC, cruise lines, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are battling with each other
Is it safe to get a tattoo after you get the vaccine?

Not everyone found her verse repellent, however. Twitter user @SandyGeeHah wants a “vaccine slut” T-shirt.

“Though I totally want a shirt that says ‘Vaccine Slut’ now,” @sandygeehah wrote.

Twitter/@SandyGeeHah
Advertisement Hide

On TikTok, the original poster has deleted her account, but the duets in response to her song have preserved the video. One commenter on such a duet asks: “How do you mess up a song that you made up?”

Twitter/@SandyGeeHah

The Daily Dot has not been able to independently verify whether this woman is, in fact, a school administrator.

Advertisement Hide

Today’s top stories

OnlyFans content creator has heart attack after trying TikTok ‘dry scooping’ trend
‘Something is broken in America’: People feel sorry for Amazon driver caught screaming from truck
‘This kinda makes me feel icky’: Ex-Starbucks worker admits to giving customers decaf coffee when they order caffeine, dividing viewers
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 2, 2021, 8:48 am CDT

Brooke Sjoberg

Brooke Sjoberg is an editorial intern for the Daily Dot studying journalism at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also the Daily Texan's Life and Arts Editor and an editorial intern for Texas Connect magazine.

Brooke Sjoberg