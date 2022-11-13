‘We’re hiring and yes, we pay well’: USPS worker makes $4,400 in two weeks, sparking debate

Mail carriers have become an integral part of many Americans’ daily lives with the rise in online shopping that came with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a TikToker and mail carrier has gone viral after telling viewers that, first, the USPS needs help, and second, viewers can make a lot of money in the process.

In a video with over 68,000 views, TikToker Lukas (@lukasthegiant) shows a breakdown of his payment after two weeks of work. While a sizable amount of his income comes from overtime, he notes that he made over $4,400 for just two weeks of work.

As Lukas notes, “if you were to multiply that by 26…that’s over $100,000.”

“We need help, and the post office pays well,” Lukas says in the video.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, mail carriers working for the USPS can expect to earn a median hourly income of $25.21 per hour, though, as Lukas details, that number can increase significantly when overtime is taken into account.

Many areas of the USPS are hiring. Recently, USPS announced it would be bringing on an additional 20,000 workers to handle the holiday rush.

In the comment section, many users were enthusiastic about the prospect of working for the United States Postal Service.

“Post office is recession safe,” one commenter wrote. “Been there 30 years.”

“They have amazing benefits,” another added. “my husband is a manger at a office in So Cali.”

“I totally agree,” a third stated. “I’m a clerk and I’ve been killing the OT. No one shows up for job fairs.”

However, some users with experience at USPS also chimed in to say that the working hours are long and management can cause issues.

“My dad worked there for a minute. They beat the hell out of him. Like 16 hour days. all the time,” one commenter claimed. In comments, Lukas says that he has recently been working an average of “at least 11-13 hrs” daily.

“This isn’t paying well,” another TikToker alleged. “This is overworking and underpaying the employees.”

“If management wasn’t so horrible you guys could keep people,” another commenter stated. “I lasted about 2 weeks before I decided I’m worth more than the way I was being treated.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lukas via TikTok comment and to USPS via email.