Everything you need to make unboxing videos or product reviews on YouTube

Passionfruit may receive a payment in connection with purchases of products or services featured in this article. Read our Ethics Policy to learn more.

Trying to figure out what you need in terms of equipment for unboxing videos and product reviews on YouTube? We’ve got you covered.

As other YouTube trends have come and gone, this type of content has always had a place on the platform. But unlike with some other types of videos, the picture quality in unboxings really matters. Viewers are counting on leaving with a realistic takeaway of the featured product, and what equipment you use to film—and how you go about doing it—plays a pivotal role.

How to make unboxing videos on YouTube that people will want to watch

1) Get a good camera

Think about your particular niche before diving into camera options. Is color accuracy of the products important? Will you be showing off the print quality of images on something like t-shirts or home decor? Depending on your answer, you may want to go with a more professional camera for higher quality, such as the Panasonic Lumix GH6. If that’s outside of your budget or feels like overkill for where your channel is now, you could also opt for something cheaper. The Canon EOS M50 is a brilliant vlogging camera for half the Lumix price. If your budget is tighter, the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark II, or a modern smartphone with a higher-quality camera can work.

2) Keep your shots in frame with a tripod/stabilizer

Most likely, you’ll want a tabletop tripod like the Manfrotto PIXI Mini so you can easily record close-ups of the product as you unbox or run through its features. Another option is to go with a hybrid tabletop tripod/stabilizer like the SwitchPod or the JOBY GripTight Pro 2 GorillaPod so you can pull off some cool moving shots while keeping things steady.

3) Lighting separates the good videos from the great ones

In terms of lighting equipment for unboxing videos or product reviews, keep things simple by picking up an LED panel light like the Lumecube Panel Mini, or a Raya Bendie-Brite Ring Light that you can easily use for recording both the products and yourself.

4) Make sure you invest in a microphone

This is another instance where you’ll need to think about your niche and your products first. If you’ll be reviewing the way something sounds, audio quality is obviously key. In that case, go with a Blue Yeti USB mic, or dive even deeper into which microphones are best for different types of recordings.

5) Don’t forget storage and accessories

Don’t forget the basics, like a memory card for your camera and a smartphone tripod adapter should you need one. If you’re recording with your phone, you may also want to look into lenses that will allow you more control over the look of your product on video. Investing in either a clean backdrop for filming or even something like FotodioX’s LED Studio-in-a-Box might not be the worst idea to keep your videos looking clean and professional.