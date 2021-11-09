People are making fun of Twitter’s new subscription model

Twitter Blue, the social network’s paid subscription option, launched in the U.S. and New Zealand on Tuesday. And it’s making the people who claimed they’d pay for certain Twitter features contemplate if they actually want to pay for them. While some people are signing up for Twitter Blue as soon as it appears as an option, others are skeptical (and even making jokes) about being made to pay for Twitter features that make the site and app actually usable.

As Twitter details in a blog post about the latest launch of Twitter Blue after having already been available in Canada and Australia, the subscription gives you access to several features, some of which people have been asking Twitter for (in one form or another) for years. You can pin direct message conversations, create bookmark folders, customize how your account is displayed (including new themes), make threads easier to read, get access to new features earlier, upload videos up to 10 minutes in length, and read ad-free articles from several participating publications.

But perhaps the biggest feature is Undo Tweet, which will allow you to delay sending a tweet by up to 60 seconds. You can rescind tweets you might regret posting or fix typos before they’re posted. It’s not quite the edit button people have been clamoring for, but it’s the closest thing to it yet.

It’s time to flex those Twitter fingers and take it to the next level 💪



Twitter Blue is now available for subscription in the US, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia on iOS, Android, and web pic.twitter.com/if3wXfoGpB — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) November 9, 2021

Access to those features will cost Twitter users $2.99 a month.

Many of those features will be useful depending on how you use Twitter; for example, it could be handy for journalists and news organizations or people who might want to think twice about what they tweet. But, on Twitter, some people scoffed at the idea of paying Twitter money to get a functional version of the app.

Twitter blue?? I already pay a price for twitter. It already costs me my mental health & emotional growth — nat “cops break laws to terrorize/intimidate” puff (@LeftAtLondon) November 9, 2021

Not paying $2.99 for Twitter Blue to fix typos when half the TL read what they wanna read anyway. — ᴍʏ sᴘᴀᴄᴇsʜɪᴘ? ᴛʜɪs ɪs ᴀ ᴅᴏᴅɢᴇ (@BarkyBoogz) November 9, 2021

There was even a reminder that Twitter was now offering some of the same features that used to be free, now behind a paywall.

With Twitter Blue charging you $3 a month to change your theme color on mobile I’d like to remind you to never forget what they took from you pic.twitter.com/55qUvsw2Ro — Nightcat #advyout (@Nightcaaat) November 9, 2021

And with a name like Twitter Blue, it was only a matter of time before the memes started to roll out with The Simpsons, blue characters, and a joke about how Twitter Blue was like selling a type of water that was essentially the same as the free stuff.

Sooooo Twitter Blue's a thing now…



Yeah, no thanks pic.twitter.com/LvWMg7LUUE — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) November 9, 2021

Twitter blue. YouTube Red



Putting basic features we already had a decade ago behind a paywall pic.twitter.com/o2nxaIIaRg — ProTayNo (@InsaneProtayto) November 9, 2021

Twitter in 2014: “how is this app still free??”



Twitter in 2021: “hey everyone here’s Twitter blue”



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/daPMLtthv6 — #BringItToBroad (@jon_dubs393) November 9, 2021

“Twitter blue is a subscription service where for a small monthly fee you will lose the ability to say ‘this website is free,’” @innesmck wrote.