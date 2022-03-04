woman sitting alone in living room, television reflection shows person next to her with caption "theres a whole person sitting next to me brooo wtf"

@_wonderwoman1_/TikTok

‘That’s why I never look at the TV when it’s off’: TikToker appears to capture ghost sitting next to her in reflection of TV

'OK, so, am I tripping?' she says before showing she's home alone.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Mar 4, 2022   Updated Mar 4, 2022, 11:05 am CST

We’ve all looked at our phone or TV screen when it’s off and saw our reflection staring back. One TikToker recently captured something odd in her TV’s reflection.

Earlier this week, TikToker @_wonderwoman1_ posted a video that appeared to show a black shape sitting next to her in her TV’s reflection. “OK, so, am I tripping?” she says before panning to her right and left side to show she’s home alone. She then flips the camera to the TV, and there’s a shape to her left on the couch. She waves, but the shape does not.

@_wonderwoman1_

#ghost #hauntedhouse #creepy #shadow #reflection #scary #fyp #fpyシ #help #wheresmysage #hellnotothenonono

♬ original sound – Esmeralda

The top comment on the video, which has more than 9 million views, asks her to “Show it in 1 cut. Dont flip but pan the camera all the Way around,” and others wondered if it was edited, or if someone sat on the couch when she flipped the camera. However, she claimed in the comments there was “no edit.”

To others, it was legitimately creepy. “Throw the whole house away,” they urged.

In follow-up videos, she addresses the theory that it was just her shadow, and shows a shot of the TV again. You can see what appears to be a shadow on her left side again. “That shadow is my shadow, clearly,” she says.

It’s much lighter than the original video, though. “THIS one is clearly a shadow, the other one was NOT,” one commenter said.

@_wonderwoman1_

Reply to @onetwothreegoweeee update haunted creepy scary shadows cindy

♬ original sound – Esmeralda
@_wonderwoman1_

Reply to @vonderbod update hi haunted creepy

♬ original sound – Esmeralda

Others had more creative explanations: “Parallel dimension and she was posting a tiktok in her dimension about you bein the ghost.”

A few TikTok mediums also weighed in, with at least one calling it “no cap.”

@judtcallme_universe

Psychic opinions on @_wonderwoman1_ video #cap or #notcap #showsupport

♬ original sound – Universe

The Daily Dot has reached out to @wonderwoman1 via TikTok comment.

Today’s top stories:

‘My life is over’: TikToker says he got second-degree burns from chemical peel—but esthetician says she warned him
‘What was the joke?’: White TikToker under fire for laying hair like edges, jokingly naming them ‘sticky bangs’
‘I’m ab to leave. This is sad’: TikToker says man brought own bowling ball on date, sparking debate
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Mar 4, 2022, 11:04 am CST

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder