‘How many toxic traits can you name in the comments?’: Woman shares video of ‘toxic stranger’ who sat next to her at a club

A woman on TikTok posted a video of the conversation she had with a “toxic stranger” who sat next to her at a private club. In the video, he asks her out and berates her after she rejected him.

The woman, known as Dawn Marie (@the_dawn_chronicles), recorded the man seated next to her. The video, which began mid-conversation, received nearly 500,000 views as of publishing.

“Total stranger that sat next to my dog and I at a private club,” the video’s on-screen text reads. “How many toxic traits can you name in the comments?!”

The video began with the man seemingly annoyed that the woman didn’t want to have “fun” with him. Dawn says something unintelligible, which prompts the man to sarcastically self-deprecate.

“Fair enough. I mean apparently I need to work on my shit,” the man says. “Apparently I’m not good looking enough. I’m just fucking — I need to work on my stuff. Apparently, I’m just not that guy for you.”

Then he adds, “that’s fine.” Dawn tells the man that he never asked what she was actually looking for, so how would he even know.

“Well, you weren’t looking for me, so I don’t really care,” the man replies.

The TikToker says something slightly unintelligible that sounds like she’s telling the man he doesn’t need to change then.

“Why the fuck would I need to change?” the man says. “I asked you fucking out and you told me no.”

“No, no, you didn’t ask me out,” Dawn says.

The man throws his head back, saying he “totally” asked Dawn out and invited her to “get naked with (him) and hang out.” Dawn tells the man he clearly wants to go to bars and get drunk, which he denies. He says in the video that he wants to see her naked and hang out with her.

“Yeah, you want to hook up with me. I get it,” Dawn says.

“Yeah I do. So?” the man replies exaggeratedly.

The TikToker tells the man she gets asked out all the time, but “getting naked” isn’t “hanging out.” The man then claims that Dawn doesn’t hang out with guys who look like him. She asks him “Says who?”

“Says me,” the man says with a scoff. “And I’m a hot piece, and that’s fine. I’m a hot piece, I get it. That’s fine.”

At that point in the video, the on-screen text says, “Also, if you are like this guy, please seek therapy.”

Dawn then addresses the man’s “over-confidence,” which makes him laugh. He admits she’s right, then tells her she might be sad later that they didn’t hook up. She tells him there’s a “zero percent chance” of that. They continue to go back-and-forth as the man continues to laugh.

“You are exactly what’s wrong with men,” Dawn says. “You are what’s wrong with men in this society. You are the epitome of a misogynist douche.”

“That’s bullshit because you’re the motherfucker that’s all about fucking toxic masculinity,” the man replies. “There’s irresponsible masculinity but not toxic masculinity.”

Viewers were largely on Dawn’s side and quickly named the man’s toxic traits in the video’s comments.

“He is not confident…he is insecure…he needs a good cry and some therapy,” one viewer commented on the video.

In reply to the comment, Dawn wrote, “Needs lots of therapy but thinks he’s great.”

“The class ring denoting he peaked in high school is also a red flag,” another viewer commented.

One viewer said, “it’s the lack of eye contact for me.”

Another viewer wrote, “Egotistical, aggression when shut down, clearly would become verbally abusive to say the least, and then insecurities started showing. What a mix.”

“When a guy says ‘apparently’ and ‘fair enough’ over and over 🚩🚩🚩” one TikToker user said.

Some viewers described the man as “Bradley Cooper from Wish,” referencing the online marketplace that allows shoppers to browse and buy items from third-party sellers.

