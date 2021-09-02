cartoon people building a website

The 5 best website builders for content creators

We did some research on what people are saying online about website builders.

Grace Stanley 

Grace Stanley

Internet Culture

Published Sep 2, 2021   Updated Sep 1, 2021, 12:55 pm CDT

If you’re a creator, you might want a website to establish a more permanent, professional, or customized online presence away from the whims of social media giants.

So this week, we did some research on what people are saying online about website builders. Here are our takes on a few of them that are approachable as well as intuitive, offer a free trial, and don’t require coding experience. 

Your specific needs will determine which website builder is best for you. 

For more complex customization, Wix and WordPress are great options. For more advanced features, like eCommerce or email marketing, Wix, Weebly, WordPress, and Squarespace are awesome. If you’re looking for stylish templates, Squarespace is a good bet. And if you want a no-frills basic website, Google Sites is free and integrated with Google Drive. 

*First Published: Sep 2, 2021, 6:00 am CDT

Grace Stanley is a reporter covering tips and tricks for creators and influencers. She is also the social media manager for Nautilus Magazine and a University of Texas at Austin alum.

