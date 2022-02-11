‘Girl that’s how they clean them in the back just ask for plastic’: TikToker reveals she asks for hot water every time she eats out to clean utensils, sparking debate

A TikToker’s video asking her viewers to guess why she orders hot water when she goes out to restaurants has stirred a debate in her comments about whether this is worth asking for.

TikToker @princessmurdaa1 posted the video on Feb. 8, and in three days, it’s garnered 115,000 views on the platform. She seemingly confirmed this is the way she ensures the utensils she is using are clean in the comments section.

Some viewers agreed with her, sharing that their family members do the same thing when going out to restaurants where they fear the utensils aren’t clean. Others expressed that they understood why @princessmurdaa1 would do this, given that most silverware is rolled by hand.

“I was a server at Red Lobster, why did everyone do this,” one commenter wrote. “We’ll be rolling silverware bare hands I don’t blame you.”

“I worked at a restaurant before, I can promise you they don’t clean the silverware right,” another commenter wrote. “Silverware be dirty af with food still on it and given to customers like that.”

“Now that I think of it, I think I’ll bring my own,” one commenter wrote. “Didn’t realize how dirty silverware is till now.”

Others thought asking for hot water was unnecessary, as water needs to reach a boiling temperature before it can effectively kill any bacteria.

“Boiling water kills bacteria there is literally no reason for this,” one commenter wrote.

“Waters not hot enough to sanitize anything lol needs to be literally boiling,” another wrote.

Others criticized her concern with the silverware but not any other dishes, saying that they are all washed together.

“What about the plates and cups though?” one commenter wrote. “They all going through the same raggedy dish washer.”

“This dumb for the simple fact that your dishes and silverware are washed together and most cooks don’t wear gloves to put (your) meal on your plat,” another commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @princessmurdaa1 through a TikTok direct message and a comment on the video.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot