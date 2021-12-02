‘The feminine urge to fake a wedding to get revenge’: TikToker says she faked wedding to get guy to reach out to her

A TikToker says she staged a fake wedding photoshoot to get a guy to notice her. While the TikToker may be trolling, viewers are praising her.

TikToker @dieschaklin’s humorous video shows a staged wedding photoshoot, including pictures of her and the “groom.” She’s in a white wedding dress, and there’s even a horse in the photos.

Captioned “Worst part is he watched my story and still didn’t reach out,” the 20-second video got over 2.7 million views and 553,000 likes since it was posted on Nov. 18.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dieschaklin/video/7031999792448359685

The text overlay reads, “Remembering the time I faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out.” @dieschaklin is shaking her head and making a facetious sad face in the beginning of the video before it cuts to the fake wedding photoshoot.

Apparently, the fake wedding photoshoot seems to be capitalizing on “the feminine urge” trend. This trend includes memes and videos that begin with the statement “the feminine urge to.”

In a series of lighthearted follow-up videos, @dieschaklin answers comments on her fake photoshoot video in funny voiceovers, songs, and facial expressions. The facetious tone of her follow-up videos seem to confirm she was joking about faking her wedding to get a guy to notice her.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dieschaklin/video/7036066167643032837

Some of the 7,365 commenters understood the joke.

“Why’d you bring the horse into this,” @fashiongirl42069 said.

“The feminine urge to do this,” @lilithbathbeauty commented.

Others appeared to take her seriously.

“Not me feeling good rn because I know there are crazier women out there,” @schnati_ said.

“What were you gonna say if he reached out? What was the plan bestie?,” another user, @minagrams, said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dieschaklin for comment.