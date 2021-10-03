‘I’m on his side’: TikToker argues with hotel manager who claimed she was disrespecting staff, dividing viewers

A series of viral TikToks shows a Marriott hotel manager losing it on two patrons while saying they disrespected the hotel receptionist. But the TikToker and her boyfriend claim otherwise.

The footage was posted by @anonymoussss_ss, an anonymous account with 24,500 followers presumably held by the woman involved in the altercation.

The first video clip of the incident shows the woman’s boyfriend standing by the receptionist’s desk facing the hotel manager. He eventually stepped away from the desk, saying he didn’t want anything, just for the cops to come.

The manager claimed the two patrons were “giving attitude” to the receptionist, which they both denied. The woman, who sounded upset, said the receptionist started giving attitude first.

“At this moment right now, what you said is irrelevant to me,” the manager said, and the woman replied, “I’m aware of that. You’re making that very clear.”

Then the manager tried to shush the woman, but she told him, “Don’t shush me.” So he told them to be quiet, which prompted a brief back-and-forth of basically telling each other to stop talking.

The boyfriend appeared to get fed up and walked away, saying something that was inaudible other than the word “fuck.”

“Don’t cuss at me, young man,” the manager told him with his voice getting louder.

The boyfriend walked out the front of the hotel and slammed the door behind him, and the manager marched after him.

The second video clip of the incident shows the manager outside, standing close to the boyfriend. Both men appear to be angry.

“I don’t know who the fuck you think you is,” the manager snapped in the boyfriend’s face. “But don’t push my door, brother. I’m not the one you think I am.”

The manager pokes the boyfriend in his chest, threatening to “beat his ass.”

“Don’t you ever disrespect nobody up in that hotel,” the manager shouted in the boyfriend’s face. As his anger appeared to grow worse, the woman spoke up, saying, “I’m recording you right now.”

The manager turned on her, walking up to her and saying, “I don’t give a fuck what you do, OK? Now get out of my hotel.”

The woman responded, “I am. Now walk away from me.” At that point, both the woman and her boyfriend were still outside of the hotel.

“No, get out. Because you don’t have no room here,” the manager said, pointing for her to leave. “You’re disturbing my thing, cussing at my receptionist. You’re threatening my receptionist. Get out.”

The woman denied doing any of those things to the receptionist.

In a comment on the TikTok, the woman clarified that she and her boyfriend did actually have a room at the hotel, and the police had told them to stay at the hotel until they arrived.

In another video, the woman explained that she and her boyfriend went to stay the night at the hotel with her boyfriend’s dad. But when they got there, the dad was “really messed up on drugs and was falling all over the place and even knocked over a lamp.”

Since the dad could “barely even speak sentences” and was far from home, the woman and her boyfriend decided to call the police for help. But they didn’t want the police to show up to the hotel and catch staff by surprise, so the woman and her boyfriend told the receptionist what happened, the woman said.

According to the woman, the receptionist blamed her and her boyfriend and said stuff like “you really want to call the cops on your dad,” so they told her yes. The receptionist eventually called hotel security.

The woman denied cussing out the receptionist, instead clarifying that she said things like “his dad is fucked up on drugs.”

Although there was no video footage of the interaction with the receptionist and it’s unclear who caused the altercation, the majority of viewers seemed to side with the manager based on the couple’s behavior in the videos.

Unrecorded

Unrecorded

“Respect to the OG. Standing up for his staff,” one viewer commented.

Another wrote, “Good manager. I’m on his side. If you disrespect his receptionist get out.”

Several other viewers commented that they were on the manager’s side, and their opinion became even more solid by the time the woman posted the third TikTok.

Unrecorded

Unrecorded

Unrecorded

“Honestly the more vids you post, the more I’m on the manager’s side,” one viewer said.

Another user commented, “Things I don’t believe… that story^^^”

Still, there were a few folks defending the couple, calling the manager “unprofessional”

TikTok user @anonymoussss_ss did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

