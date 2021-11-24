‘Why is it so expensive?’: Viral TikTok of people being escorted while buying baby formula sparks debate

A TikTok creator posted a video of themselves buying baby formula at Walmart, which later set the floor for a debate. The back-and-forth, however, did not come from Walmart locking up the formula behind a lock and key, but instead focused on the price of the product to begin with.

In the video, the creator @djkookum recorded their experience in their local Walmart, showing an employee coming to unlock the case.

“I can’t believe this,” the text says in the TikTok video. “We got escorted to the cashier to pay for it.”

The video continues to show Walmart employees escorting them to the cash register. @djkookum said they weren’t allowed to finish their shopping until they paid for the formula.

This video has since received over 317,000 views since it was posted on November 6. While the creator was making comments regarding the store’s practice in placing the product behind lock and key—which many people noted was to stop theft—many in the comments section argued amongst themselves about a different aspect of this debate.

Specifically, the price of baby formula was criticized.

“Everyone would rather blame the people who steal rather than looking at the bigger picture and seeing that BABY FOOD shouldn’t be so expensive,” one person commented.

“1) It’s not Walmart’s fault, 2) the formula companies need to lower [their] prices. As much as I hate Walmart they don’t always make the prices,” another person wrote.

The video received many similar comments that echoed this statement. Another person commented: “It’s sad [because] the people who steal the formula need it for their babies, like why is it so expensive? WIC gives you formula but sometimes it’s not enough.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart and the creator, but did not immediately receive a reply.