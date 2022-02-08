‘Non-damaging vandalism. I like it!’: TikToker throws toilet plunger at Target bullseye in viral video

In a viral video, TikToker Chris Ivan (@chrisivan_10), throws a toilet plunger at the red bullseye on the side of a Target store. The plunger sticks to the eye to the tune of All Star by Smashmouth. The video, which has 3.4 million views, is part of a larger viral trend in which social media creators throw plungers at businesses.

@chrisivan_10 Reply to @target – it is both my honor and duty, to do anything you ask ♬ sonido original – Sr. Lucifer

The trend started as early as last July when users like the verified @topperguild, @denisbelspam, and @maniacmike444 began to launch toilet plungers at the bullseye logo of Target stores.

Following the trend’s recent revival, Ivan expanded the trend and threw plungers at businesses like Wendy’s, Lamborghini, Starbucks, Walmart, and Taco Bell.

@topperguild Hitting a target with a plunger 😂 I was hyped at the end ♬ original sound – Topper Guild

Ivan currently has posted over 15 TikToks of his trick shots that have collectively garnered more than 12 million views. In response to a viewer, he said in a comment that he came up with this idea because his “friend thought it would be cool.”

Ivan makes a disclaimer in each video’s comment section that states, “For everyone that’s new here, I always get permission before throwing plungers and take them down myself.”

His bio reflects the same sentiment. “I ALWAYS have permission from the business before my trick shots,” Ivan writes. In a recent video, he shows his followers that he retrieves the plunger by tossing another plunger to knock it down.

“Non-damaging vandalism. I like it!” user @cambot_3000 commented.

“You should just do plungers with fishing line attached to them so you can get it down easily,” user @benlabuzzetta suggested.

The trend has now become a part of his platform, and commenters frequently suggest other quests for the TikToker and his plunger. In fact, some businesses have interacted with Ivan’s comments.

“Can you do it again I was walking my fish,” the Target TikTok account commented.

“I’m impressed,” Carl’s Jr. said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chris Ivan, @topperguild via TikTok comment and Target, and Carl’s Jr. via email.

