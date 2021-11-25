‘Why do you have to trash my things and break my stuff?’: Student accuses university of destroying her housing in viral TikTok

A University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) student has gone viral on TikTok for claiming that the university destroyed her property following a malfunction of the sprinkler system in her dorm room.

The video, posted by @itsregine, shows the before and after of her dorm being “flooded” after the sprinklers in her dorm made the room uninhabitable. In just two days, the TikTok went viral, gaining 1.1 million views on the platform.

In a follow up video, @itsregine provided background information for those who did not understand what happened.

“Here’s a little story time about what happened in that video,” she says. “Last Thursday, I’m getting dinner with my friends, and I try to come back to my dorm room and they basically tell us that there was a malfunction with the sprinkler system, our room is flooded, and we’re not allowed to live in it for a week. We had 30 minutes to come back to our room, pack up enough stuff for a week, and then relocate to a room that had spiders and unfiltered water.”

@itsregine #stitch with @itsregine here’s my attempt at a story time i’ll answer questions in the comments idk what’s going on either but thanks ucla #socollege ♬ original sound – regine

She and her roommate had to leave their dorm while it was made habitable again, and given less desirable accommodations. When she came back, she found that much of her property had been destroyed in the process.

“It just really sucked to be isolated from all of our friends on this floor. I just really missed my room. Then we get an email yesterday that it’s all good to come back to, basically that they’re done, but we come back and with no explanation whatsoever, our room just looks like that. As you could see from the video, the stuff on my desk is just everywhere, they broke a lot of my things, my jewelry is on the floor, there’s dust on our desks and our chairs, pieces of wall in the trash can. I understand that you have to go into our room to try to fix the mold and the sprinklers system and the flooding, but why do you have to trash my things and break my stuff?”

Commenters on her video urged her to either press the school for compensation or to take it to small claims court.

“I’m so sorry this happened to you,” one commenter wrote. “I also had to spend a week in their emergency housing and it was really rough. Don’t stop pushing for compensation!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @itsregine via Instagram DM, as well as UCLA media relations via email.