person pressing elevator button with caption "POV: You enter the elevator

@jacob_rtt/TikTok

‘Now I gotta take the stairs’: TikTok elevator POV trend elicits one common reaction

The horror.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Published Sep 8, 2021

What would you do if you were waiting for an elevator and four floofy-haired TikTok guys were waiting inside?

A video from account jacob_rtt, which now has more than 24 million views since being posted Aug. 24, has become a template for a TikTok POV trend. The original video includes the caption “come in we don’t bite,” suggesting the four men inside are, at minimum, not vampires.

@jacob_rtt

come in we don’t bite :) #viral#fy#fyp#foryou#boy#elevatorboys#trend#us#usa

♬ original sound – Yin

It seems like these boys were perhaps trying to be sexy, as with the recent TikTok trend of white guys pretending to get arrested. But the responses were more panic and fear-based. “Absolutely not,” wrote user jaydeybabyy, which seemed to be a common refrain, especially from women.

@jaydeybabyy

#stitch with @jacob_rtt absolutely not #fyp

♬ original sound – jaydeeee
@jen_nicole33

#stitch with @jacob_rtt Looks like Taelynnn will be taking the stairs indefinitely.

♬ original sound – Jen Nicole
@julia.ensign

#stitch with @jacob_rtt no thanks

♬ original sound – julia.ensign

The top comments on the original TikTok are all some variation of “Hell no.”

comments on tiktok elevator video
jacob_rtt/TikTok

There are quite a few TikToks of jacob_rtt and his “elevator boys” menacing people with their POV, including a video from July in which one of them pokes holes in condoms for some reason. These guys appear to be based in Germany, and one of them, Bene Schulz, apparently “rose to fame by sharing a variety of performances and showing off his abs,” according to Famous Birthdays.

More on TikTok

Everything you need to know to get started on TikTok
A slowed-down song and a slow zoom trend collide on TikTok
People have questions about this TikToker’s skull collection
Sign up to receive the best of the internet in your inbox.
Share this article
*First Published: Sep 8, 2021, 3:14 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder