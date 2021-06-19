@wendys.expose on TikTok Remix by Cecilia Lenzen

‘Nothing’s changed in 23 years y’all’: TikToker tells viewers to ‘not eat’ Wendy’s chili

Viewers didn’t seem too concerned.

Cecilia Lenzen 

Cecilia Lenzen

Internet Culture

Published Jun 19, 2021

A TikTok account, @wendys.expose, claiming to be run by a Wendy’s employee made a viral video discouraging customers from ordering the fast-food chain’s chili.

Featured Video Hide

“Don’t eat Wendy’s chili I’m telling you,” they said. “We use old patties as the meat.” 

Advertisement Hide
@wendys.expose

Second step into making the chili. #wendys #BestSeatInTheHouse #nasty #exposed #fastfood #unsafe

♬ I’m So Hungry – Karter Zaher
Advertisement Hide

The TikTok has accumulated about 2.4 million views and 5,000 comments. The creator’s bio reads, “No hate on Wendy’s I just want to inform the public of the unknown.”

The creator clarified in a comment on their video, “DONT FORGET EVERY WENDYS IS DIFFERENT!!! Also the meat is fresh not frozen. I’m open to any questions.”

Viewers didn’t seem too concerned. 

Advertisement Hide

“Okay? Like I care,” one user commented. 

“It’s like a day old. Not that serious,” another said. 

“It’s okay cos they boil the meat before adding it in the chili,” one user said. In a video reply, the creator said they know the meat gets cooked after the chili gets cooked. 

Advertisement Hide

“Using old patties isn’t necessarily bad but at the same time when it’s undercooked it’s become an issue, not because it won’t cool but bc it’s just nasty. If you like the chili keep eating it, I only made the video to show people what’s inside that’s all if you don’t care then eat it.” 

@wendys.expose

I’m also not some lil kid I work in Wendy’s and I’m just tryna inform people of the unknown #viral #fypシ #fyp

♬ Spongebob – Dante9k
Advertisement Hide

Another user said this is common knowledge. 

“You are posting something most of us already know. I [worked] at Wendy’s in 1998. So year we know how they make the chili,” he said. 

The creator replied, “I- nothings changed in 23 years y’all.” 

Advertisement Hide

Apparently not, as the food website Mashed explained in a 2019 video that the chili is known to be made from excess beef patties.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wendy’s for comment.

Today’s top stories

TikToker exposes nurse’s ‘hateful’ videos, allegedly gets him fired
‘Of course people are going to break down under these conditions’: Viral photo of McDonald’s worker’s ‘quitting’ sign sparks debate
Karen almost ‘ruins’ beach proposal in viral TikTok
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 19, 2021, 12:36 pm CDT

Cecilia Lenzen

Cecilia Lenzen is a freelance reporter for The Daily Dot. She is a journalism student at the University of Texas at Arlington and former editor in chief of the student newspaper The Shorthorn.

Cecilia Lenzen