‘You’re not gonna call me a b*tch’: Diner waitress shuts down rude customer in viral TikTok

A Long Island diner waitress is going viral thanks to a TikTok where she shuts down a rude customer. Posted by TikToker @louiscozz, the video shows her saying, “Honestly, nobody wants to wait on you. I’m asking you nicely… Could you please just leave? You got a cup of coffee out of us, what more do you want?”

Why did the staff want him to leave, you might wonder? Well, according to this server, the customer was being seriously offensive. “You’re not gonna call me a ‘bitch,'” she says angrily. “You’re not gonna call people a ‘lesbian.’ And you sure as hell ain’t gonna look at underage girls.”

The confrontation ends with the waitress saying the man “deserves to be locked up in Bellevue,” as some nearby customers applaud. So far the TikTok has been watched more than 5.2 million times, with most viewers siding with the server.

“He thought it was a good idea to go up against an waitress in a NY diner?” wrote one commenter. “That was his 1st mistake.”

“Normalize servers demanding to be treated like human beings!!!” wrote another.

The original TikToker added in the comments that this waitress was Sandra at the Massapequa diner, prompting several people to leave positive reviews on the diner’s Yelp page, supporting her choice to fight back against an unpleasant customer.

@louiscozz has since posted an update on TikTok, showing a screengrab of a text message from Sandra, welcoming the enthusiastic support from commenters. “You gave me so much confidence,” she writes, adding, “I can’t believe that I look so good in the video.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @louiscozz for comment.

