TikTok got its start with bite-size video clips, but in a new update, the platform is extending how long TikTok videos can be, something that a number of TikTokers are already scoffing at.

While reports that TikTok was testing out a feature to let users upload videos up to 10 minutes long onto TikTok emerged as far back as August 2021, it appears that the feature is now becoming more widely available. TikTok confirmed that that is the case and that it will roll out to even more people.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a TikTok rep said in a statement, via Variety. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

In its statement, TikTok highlights how creativity can flourish with a longer runtime, and even before the new update, TikTok used its previous limits to push the boundaries of what was possible; it also has the possibility of being able to communicate more clearly without having to split videos or condense information.

For example, TikToker @melissaxjadexm points out that the 10-minute runtime is “groundbreaking, especially for the beauty community” because beauty TikTokers will no longer have to split their tutorials into multiple parts.

Others highlighted that it could promote some healthy competition with YouTube, a platform that comes to mind for many when it comes to longer videos.

“I think this is great because it’s in more competition with YouTube,” @keenyakelly said.

@lorellasinfluencers 10 minute videos coming to TikTok?? What do you think about this? 👀 hit that + for more content on all things social media ✨ ♬ original sound – Loz | Content Creator Tips

So far, the news of longer TikToks is being met with annoyance and disdain from some of its users. To them, the longer videos make it seem as though TikTok is trying to become the new YouTube.

“TikTok creeping in on YouTube territory,” social media consultant Matt Navarra noted alongside a screenshot announcing the new update.

But apart from the YouTube comparisons (both positive and negative), the bigger issue with 10-minute videos is a practical one: Will people even want to watch 10-minute videos? Many TikTokers seem to think not.

In one video @jaythefloof includes a caption that reads, “kinda feel like overkill.”

“People struggle to watch 10 bloody seconds of your video, let alone 10 minutes,” @emma69m said.

Some just chose to mock it with laughter and mockery.

https://www.tiktok.com/@callumafk/video/7069681001965882630?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6891648662309537285

But as @mrfender76 pointed out in the comments of his own TikTok about the update, there could potentially be an ulterior motive from TikTok to allow for people to upload longer videos.

“Pay attention, with a 10 minute video this opens it up for them to put ads *in* the videos,” he wrote.

The new feature is rolling out more widely, so it’s too soon to tell just how popular the new feature will be. But like many updates before it, many TikTokers will be quick to test the limits and make fun of it.

