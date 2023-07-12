‘This cat meme will never end’: TikTok’s new meme is a zoned-out cat

There is a new viral green screen meme taking over TikTok this month. The meme, known as “Black Cat Zoning Out” or “Black Cat Zoned Out,” according to Know Your Meme, features “a black cat staring blankly at a tan-colored cat which meme creators associated with ‘zoning out,’ pairing the video with captions related to losing focus or dissociating.”

“This deadass might be the funniest one,” one user wrote in @daisyydanielaxo‘s video with more than 1 million views. Using the meme, her caption explained the feeling of missing the exit a few hours ago on the drive with your partner, but not knowing how to tell them.

The meme’s original cat pair stems from Japanese TikToker @vivizirumugireo‘s video. Their page is dedicated to the lives and quarrels of cats they home. The video that started the meme has 255,400 views.

“Why do I think the black cat’s face look like he is zoning out, judging and in love at the same time,” another user wrote.

The meme’s use went even more viral in July, when @igreenscreenthings posted a green screen template of the two cats on June 27. Accompanied by a weird aquatic ambient sound, the template was a success and has spawned 18,000 posts.

“I love this cat,” someone commented in @maritza.tv‘s video. The video which has 224,300 views describes the feeling of forgetting if you locked your doors while trapped at work talking to that one coworker.

Who knew cats could so perfectly sum up our social anxiety and quirks?