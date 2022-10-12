‘If this is true, I’m quitting my job’: Customer claims they got a ‘butter board’ from Texas Roadhouse

For the unaware, butter boards are the latest culinary trend to sweep TikTok. The item, which seems to have been introduced to the world by user @justine_snacks, is exactly what it sounds like: a board smeared with butter and decked out with toppings.

While some publications have dubbed the dish disgusting (the right-wing news and opinion site the Federalist cited the dish as a “sign of the end times”), others have taken to it, creating their own versions of the dish in vegan styles or with other spreads like peanut butter and nutella.

Now, a user has gone viral on TikTok after claiming that chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse is serving butter boards.

“Texas roadhouse now serves butter boards,” user Rachael (@rachaelmetcalf) wrote in a video that now has over 2.9 million views.

At first, some users were intrigued.

“That looks amazing!” wrote one user.

“Running not walking to Texas Roadhouse,” agreed another.

However, some took the opposing position.

“No way,” stated a commenter. “If this is true I’m quitting my job.”

“What’s the point of butter boards?” asked a second.

Soon, alleged Texas Roadhouse employees jumped into the comments to express doubt about whether the restaurant is truly serving butter boards.

“No we don’t. Not at my location lol,” a commenter claimed.

“As someone who works at Texas Roadhouse. No. No we don’t have butter boards,” a further user concurred.

So what’s the truth? Does Texas Roadhouse really have butter boards? No, they do not. In the comments, Rachael admitted that she actually made the butter board in the video herself. It’s also not anywhere on the online global menu.

“They don’t. It was just a joke,” she wrote in comments. “It was filmed and made at TRH but I made it at the table and had our amazing server bring it to us for the video. He was 100% down!”

As for the ingredients, she breaks it down in another comment.

“It’s actually five 2oz cups of the butter, salt, with local honey drizzled on top…then I added a few pieces of the roll for looks,” she details.

That said, some shared that this might be a good expansion to the Texas Roadhouse menu.

The Daily Dot reached out to Rachael via Instagram direct message.