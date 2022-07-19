man speaking outside caption "Texas heat help" (l) man spraying AC with hose outside caption "Texas heat help"(c) man speaking outside caption "Texas heat help"(r)

@thewilliebeast/TikTok

‘I had no idea you needed to do this’: Texas AC hack goes viral

Here's why TikTok is hosing down AC units.

Audra Schroeder 

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jul 19, 2022

Texas is experiencing an intense heatwave of 100-degree-plus temperatures, one that is threatening the state’s already-strained grid. On TikTok, you can find plenty of people lamenting the heat or offering hacks.

A video from lowlifelexi, who claimed that they’d seen people putting umbrellas over their outdoor units to protect them from the heat, went viral last week. They say in the video that their AC wouldn’t go below 73 degrees, and that the temp in San Antonio hit 109.

This week, the account thewilliebeast offered a simple solution. The handyman, who goes by Aaron, lists off his credentials before saying that an umbrella will not do the trick. What will make the indoor temp go down, he says, is taking a hose to the vents and cleaning them thoroughly.

The TikTok has more than 6.6 million views

@thewilliebeast #stitch with @lowlifelexi #texas #heat #hvac ♬ original sound – Aaron the tik tok handyman

One of the top comments highlights the cognitive dissonance of this hack: “Me being surprised it’s waterproof even though it’s literally outside.” A commenter from Louisiana confirmed they tried it and it worked, as did a handful of others.

“Mud.” someone else commented. “Straight mud came out of mine.”

Other TikTokers confirmed that this method works, or showed the hosing-down in action (some before Aaron’s viral TikTok).

@llamapantss This helps with the unit to not overheat and breathe just as if the inside unit filters were clogged and dirty #actips #airconditioning #texasheat #summer #hvac ♬ Hard Work – U.S. Drill Sergeant Field Recordings

We reached out to Aaron for comment via Instagram. He’s since posted some other helpful tips.

Share this article
*First Published: Jul 19, 2022, 2:27 pm CDT

Audra Schroeder

Audra Schroeder is the Daily Dot’s senior entertainment writer, and she focuses on streaming, comedy, and music. Her work has previously appeared in the Austin Chronicle, the Dallas Observer, NPR, ESPN, Bitch, and the Village Voice. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Audra Schroeder
 