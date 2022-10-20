‘I don’t think these should be on the shelf…’: Taylor Swift’s new album spotted in Walmart ahead of official release date

TikTok Swifties are on high alert for Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights as exhibited in a recent video where a fan said he discovered copies of the album available at Walmart ahead of its official release on Oct. 21.

In a TikTok video, user @meester_bravo92 can be seen holding four CD copies of Swift’s tenth studio album, each with their own unique album cover.

“I don’t think these should be on the shelf…” @meester_bravo92 captioned the clip. He panned across the four copies he found, discovering that placing them together they make a clock.

“Glad I didn’t buy all four tbh. Lolol,” the TikToker joked.

“Y’all know I tried to buy one, but they didn’t let me (Walmart ALWAYS does this ish tbh) OH WELL,” @meester_bravo92 went on to write in the video’s description.

Walmart has not responded to a request for comment via a media relations contact form about their policy surrounding new album releases.

Album leaks aren’t a new phenomenon among high-profile artists. This summer Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” was reportedly leaked two days early before its release, with reports of social media posts showing CD copies of the album for sale, according to Variety.

On Thursday, Swift said she’d be revealing a first look at “secret projects” she’s been working on in preparation for the Midnights album release during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. Earlier this month, the full tracklist of the album was released.

On Twitter, fans have been jokingly tweeting memes saying the album leaked and then including videos of songs from other artists or Swift’s discography.

Commenters on @meester_bravo92’s TikTok called out Walmart for what appeared to be a slip-up.

“Walmart is out here dropping all the artists new albums i [swear to God],” one commenter said. To which @meester_bravo92 replied, “There’s someone in the electronics department who doesn’t give af.”

“Honestly there is nothing wrong with taking these. we support her enough and these cds are already paid for,” another commenter said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @meester_bravo92 via TikTok comment.