Woman claims Target has high-paying work-from-home program in PSA

A TikToker named Amy Goddard (@tagtreasures) is going viral, and getting some flak, for promoting a Target “work from home” program on the platform.

In the video, Goddard looks at the camera for a moment before quickly turning away to look at her computer. She stares straight ahead at the monitor as a text overlay reads: “TARGET has a program that allows you to work from home & choose your own hrs making an extra $3-5k a month by promoting their products on social media…but you keep sitting on it instead of taking the leap. What’s holding you back??”

The opportunity Goddard is referring to is an affiliate marketing program. In the comments section, she writes that there is a link in her bio for a “15 Day Business Builder Challenge” that promises to help guide folks into launching their own affiliate marketing operation. The link takes viewers to an online form that requires visitors to give a first name, last name, and email address that presumably sends them a link to said free video.

Some users who claim to work for Target said Goddard’s post is “not true,” while others were interested in her proposition. Others said that Goddard is oversimplifying the process and it’s much more difficult to earn a steady income from affiliate marketing than she makes it seem.

“What’s holding me back is it’s not guaranteed and I can’t ever find the damn positions,” one commenter wrote.

“It’s not that easy. Been a content creator for 2 years still waiting to get approved,” another commented.

“The validity… the fact that it’s an MLM … The fact that it’s commission based ….not a chance,” a third wrote, answering Goddard’s rhetorical question about what’s holding viewers back.

Target does, in fact, have an affiliate marketing program called Target Partners. The website states, “Earn up to 8% when you promote your fave Target finds with our Partners Program. It’s always on & open to all so you can ease into content creation anytime, whether you’re an influencer, blogger or affiliate.”

Many businesses have “affiliate links,” which basically allow users to create their own personalized link that earns them a commission on products people purchase after following said link. Influencer marketing income isn’t guaranteed, however, and really depends on how many products people are purchasing via the links one is posting.

Despite users in the comments calling the affiliate partnership a multi-level marketing scam, many commenters were still interested in the opportunity and asked Goddard for more information on how to apply. In response, Goddard pasted the same message about the 15-day challenge in her bio to the comments section. She later posted a follow-up video with step-by-step instructions on how to apply for the program.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target via email and to Amy Goddard via TikTok comment for further information.