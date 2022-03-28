‘Had to see for ourselves’: Viral TikTok shows moldy bread stashed underneath fresh bread basket at Target

A TikToker revealed a stash of moldy bread underneath a bread basket at a Target, sparking discussion in the comments.

In the original clip posted by Elliot Lockshine (@elockshine) on March 11, Lockshine lifts the top compartment off of an empty wicker basket in the grocery section and shows a stack of moldy bread below.

“Alright, we’re exposing Target right here, right now,” says Lockshine.

“If you’re ever looking for some moldy bread and you can’t find any at Target, here’s an inside secret,” he continues as he removes the top of the basket. “Take off the top, and there’s as much moldy bread as you could ever ask for.”

The video amassed over 27,000 views since Monday, with users discussing the moldy discovery in the comments.

“How do the spores not spread to the stuff on top?” one user asked.

“As someone who has worked at Target for two years, their market section is very neglected,” another user wrote.

However, user @clarkemcdangle took it a step further and went to visit their local Target breadbasket themselves, revealing another basket of moldy bread in a video using the audio from Lockshine’s original clip. The caption reads, “Had to see for ourselves. @ElliotLockshine thanks so much for the discovery.”

As of Monday, the response has over 1.8 million views.

“Isn’t this a health violation?” one user asked in the comments.

“Bare with me here but I think that might be a health code violation,” another said.

“As someone who works at target, do not buy food there,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lockshine and @clarkemcdangle via TikTok comment and to Target via email.

