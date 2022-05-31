‘This tweet single-handedly ended Sweden’s reputation’: People are judging Sweden for cultural inclination not to feed house guests

We already know that different parts of the world have different cultural norms for just about everything you can think of. But that still didn’t stop the country of Sweden becoming the center of an online discussion over the weekend on the particulars of house guests during mealtimes.

Last week, Twitter user @SamQari posted a screenshot of a recent r/AskReddit thread that posed the question, “What is the weirdest thing you had to do at someone else’s house because of their culture/religion?” With more than 16,000 comments, people’s responses vastly varied, but the screenshot in particular detailed two redditors’ experiences after visiting the homes of Swedish friends. One person was told by their friend’s mother to wait in the friend’s room while the family ate while the other was, 25 years after it happened, still haunted by the fact that their friend’s family ate breakfast (without offering any to them) post-sleepover.

“Not here to judge but I don’t understand this,” @SamQari wrote. “How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend?”

Not here to judge but I don’t understand this. How’re you going to eat without inviting your friend? pic.twitter.com/bFEgoLiuDB — Seeker (@SamQari) May 26, 2022

Your reaction to the discovery that, in at least some parts of Sweden, house guests aren’t automatically served food if their visit coincides with a meal, probably depends on where you lived or grew up.

Some took to highlighting just how unthinkable it would be not to offer people food because of the cultures they were raised in. Whether it’s highlighting a specific Asian culture, southern European countries like Italy or Greece, or even the American South, it’s considered rude to offer a guest absolutely nothing; oftentimes, food might still be offered even if the initial offer is declined.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, we cook extra food daily in case some friends, family, and neighbours coming during lunch/dinner time.



After all 10 varieties of food being served on the table, we let the guests eat while saying:

"Maaf ya cuma seadanya aja ☺️" https://t.co/sEtp0OnvHf — txtfromdianonno (@DianOnno) May 29, 2022

This doesn't happen in Asian families. If anything, the host won't eat so they can give more to the guest. I ate dinner at a friend's house & the mom made it clear I would be sharing my friend's food & nothing more. I made sure I hardly ate anything. My mother was furious. https://t.co/BIAxsEOGJc — Jae-Ha Kim 김재하 (@GoAwayWithJae) May 29, 2022

Just so you know, Black people look down on people who do this. Not feeding a child when they come over to play but everybody else ate, is a guaranteed way to make sure that child will never come through your door again. We feed everybody. Even when we don't have enough. https://t.co/VBfmsxBBJ2 — GooglerInChief (@R0zzyB0wden) May 28, 2022

They even started to post about how to prepare to visit a Swedish person’s home.

Me on my way to my Swedish friend's house: https://t.co/Wn5IIGJAux pic.twitter.com/1Z8fOsLgrC — Rothnik (@wahid182) May 30, 2022

POV you are a swede visiting your friends house#Swedengate pic.twitter.com/OKI0w5pKIa — 👻EllaGhost👻 (@ella_ghost) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Swedish and other Scandinavian folks spoke about how common it was—and often how bizarre the practice can be, especially to someone who may not be aware of that fact or is from a culture that does share food with others.

Laughing at twitter finding out that Swedish people will not feed strangers 😂😂 as a kid growing up here we knew to just go home around dinner time. On the flipside my mom would feed Swedish kids though. — Lovette🏳️‍🌈 (@lovettejallow) May 29, 2022

I’m Swedish, and this is absolutely true. I don’t know why this is, and I honestly find it so strange. I remember all the awkward times I’ve been to friends houses and having to wait for them to finish their dinner. And all the times Ive had to eat my dinner super quick to not — lic (@alicieii) May 29, 2022

I was over at my friend who lives with Swedish family, they told me to wait inside her room while she ate dinner with them , my friend felt so bad that she gave me her food and We ate in her room 😐 and had to hide that from Swedish family #Swedengate — Mira (@Mirally02) May 30, 2022

This Swede food saga is just wild to me. So you don’t feed your guest, but accept food when it’s offered to you. And you ask your guests to pay you back when you feed them. You can’t convince me it’s your culture, this is wickedness. #swedengate — Aji Fatou (@ajifatoudibba) May 30, 2022

In the wake of the discourse around Sweden’s tendency not to feed house guests, the hashtag #SwedenGate was launched to highlight Sweden’s long history of racism.

One person posted a graphic illustrating the likelihood of being offered food as a house guest depending on which European country you were in, pointing out a correlation between Norse and North Germanic countries and their tendency not to usually offer food. In Scandinavian countries, it was very unlikely, but for the most part—Scotland and Ireland being the exceptions—the further south or east you moved on a European map, the more likely you would be offered a meal.

This is blowing people’s minds, so as an amateur historian and sociologist I’m going to try to explain this development/ cultural artifact. pic.twitter.com/vNF0MMpMFK — Incompent Beneficiary of Nepotism (@WallySierk) May 29, 2022

And naturally, that graphic was soon memed.

Nothing about Swedish people’s general inclination to not feed house guests will likely change overnight. But after a days-long discourse about feeding house guests erupting online, it, if nothing else, gives the rest of the world a greater perspective on Sweden—and perhaps fuel for when the next minor cultural spat breaks out online.

“This tweet single-handedly ended sweden’s reputation,” @Dreamboum tweeted.