‘Stranger Things’ actress Grace Van Dien says she’s been turning down projects after movie producer sexually harassed her

Actress Grace Van Dien said in a livestream earlier this week that she’s been declining acting roles and is focusing more of her time on Twitch, after allegedly being propositioned by a producer on one of the last movies she did.

Van Dien, 26, starred in the most recent season of Stranger Things, as doomed cheerleader Chrissy, and appeared in several movies before that breakout. She doesn’t name anyone in the stream, but says one of the producers on the film “hired a girl that he was sleeping with,” and then allegedly had her suggest Van Dien join them in a threesome.

“So like, that’s my boss,” Van Dien says in the clip.

She added that another cast member overheard what happened, and Van Dien says she also told her management and it was “handled.”

Van Dien addressed that some fans are “upset” that she’s focusing on her Twitch channel, where she has more than 297,000 followers, instead of acting. But she says that’s actually better for her mental health right now, as is working on her own projects. On Thursday afternoon, she posted a tweet, stating that “as I get older, my work priorities are changing. I’m waiting for the right project/the right people to work with.”

as i get older, my work priorities are changing. i'm waiting for the right project/the right people to work with. 🎥🤍 it's nice to feel calm. — Grace Van Dien (@GraceVanDien) March 9, 2023

Van Dien has a couple of movies in post-production but her most recent film appears to be the thriller What Comes Around, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Fest last year as Roost. IFC Films picked it up and it’s set to air on AMC+ in May.

Last weekend, Van Dien’s Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn called out the “disgusting” harassment she received last year, simply for (briefly) playing his love interest.

We reached out to Van Dien for comment via email.