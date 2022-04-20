‘This triggers my fight or flight response’: Starbucks worker shares drive-thru customer pet peeve

A Starbucks employee shared one thing some drive-thru customers do that “triggers [their] flight or fight response.”

The video has been viewed 132,000 times.

The video, posted by @katetopia, uses audio of a comedian saying, “I cannot stand this shit, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, click, click, reload, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” while making gestures at her head.

“When customers shout hello the moment they get to the speaker,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Some commenters co-signed the pet peeve, or shared their own, implying that they are also Starbucks employees.

“Or when they’d pull up to the speaker, and i’d say, ‘I’ll be with you in one sec,’ and then they just start ordering… like where did we go wrong,” one commenter wrote.

“This but then when I finally get back to them and they go ‘can I get a minute please’ makes me actually want to fight,” another commenter wrote.

“I makes me not even wanna ask, ‘how’s your day been,'” a commenter wrote. “it makes me wanna mess up their drink and the whole nine yards when they do that.”

Many expressed frustration over customers ordering before exchanging greetings with the baristas.

“When they say their whole order before you greet them so you wait a few seconds and said, ‘hi welcome to Starbucks what can I get for you,’ then they yell,” a commenter wrote.

“I think it’s so funny when they pull up and immediately start ordering without a greeting,” another commenter wrote. “I let them finish then say, ‘hi how can I help you?'”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Kateopia via Instagram direct message and Starbucks via email.

Today’s top stories