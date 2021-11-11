‘Is he sh*tting me right now?’: Starbucks worker receives 15-drink drive-thru order in viral TikTok

In a viral TikTok, user Fernando (@q50_nando) captures how stressful a drive-thru order of 15 drinks is for Starbucks employees to make. The video has received 359,300 views and 44,600 likes since posting Oct. 15.

“Don’t go through drive and do this,” the caption said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@q50_nando/video/7019517429252377862?is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=7006320911265039878

The video is set satirically to Squid Game theme music and shows the tickets in a line on the counter. It cuts to a barista preparing the ingredients and cups for the order. The barista then blends, pours, and tops the drinks off with caramel.

Viewers can hear an employee complaining in the background, “Is he shitting me right now?”

Complicated or long drive-thru coffee orders can slow down workers. As some viewers pointed out, customers expect to receive quick service in a drive-thru, but it’s difficult for employees to do this when they have a large order and limited staff or resources. People claiming to be Starbucks employees commiserated with the TikToker in the comments over the difficulties of drive-thru rushes.

“Yesterday someone ordered 13 drinks and 15 food items AND THEY EXPECTED THEM TO BE DONE IN 5 MINS,” says @jzmncm. “And it was during PEAK HOURS.”

“People who order more than 4-6 drinks in the drive through depress me as a barista,” says @ashittygoldfish.

“I swear Sbux needs to put a limit of 2 drinks for the DT. People come through the DT thinking we have Frappuccinos on tap,” says @cl0wn3n3rgy.

Others bemoaned how rude drive-thru customers can be with such large orders.

“And these are always the RUDEST customers too. ‘Why’s my order taking so long’ idk u ordered 13 drinks? u tell me,” says @oliviia.gr.

“And the car behind this is gonna catch an attitude. Which is fair, but it’s not my fault the dude in front want the whole menu,” says @octopop.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks and @q50_nando for comment.

Today’s Top Stories