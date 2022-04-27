A TikToker clapped back at her “Karen” neighbor who recently set up a security camera that pointed directly into the TikToker’s home by getting “a bigger camera to point at hers.”

Katie Thurman (@katiethurman51510) posted the TikTok on April 11. In the clip, Thurman zooms in on her neighbor’s window, which has a small security camera in the corner that points right into Thurman’s house. Then the camera pans to Thurman’s own window, which shows a bigger camera pointing right back at Karen’s house.

“Check mate,” the caption reads.

As of Tuesday, the TikTok has over 3.9 million views.

TikTokers applauded Thurman for her “level of petty,” calling it “amazing.”

“At what age do people grow up?” another TikToker commented.

On April 6, Thurman posted a TikTok of her neighbor’s security camera. “The Karen is watching me from all angles. New window camera is up & pointing at our place. I’m honestly not that interesting but Im flattered,” Thurman’s caption reads.

One TikToker said that the camera was “obviously pointing down at her yard” and not into Thurman’s home. Thurman addressed this by saying that she lives on the bottom level and it’s pointed “directly at my yard … but this lady has been harassing me since she moved in. Can’t poke the bear and eat your hunny in peace.”

She later updated the situation by showing the camera is now higher up in her neighbor’s window.

The legal lines blur when it comes to personal security cameras. It’s typically legal to have a security camera on your property in most states if it covers a “broad area.”

According to Thurman’s TikTok profile, it seems like she’s been having issues with her neighbor for at least the past month. On April 5, Thurman posted a ticket she received, saying her neighbor reported her for having a “dog at large,” that the neighbor spotted at night. “She really just sits & watches for anything she can call the cops for,” says Thurman’s text overlay.

Finally, on Thursday, Thurman posted a clip of moving trucks at her Karen neighbor’s house. “I think the Karen is finally moving. We asked her but she acted like she didn’t hear us,” Thurman wrote in the caption.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Thurman via TikTok comment.

